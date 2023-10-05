Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are hitting the road across North America for one final trek.

“The Last Encores Tour” is slated to kick-off on October 13 in Morristown, New Jersey, followed by gigs at venues like Tempe, Arizona’s ASU Gammage Auditorium, the San Jose Civic, Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre, and Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The group is scheduled to play several shows at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino next year, wrapping up on October 26, 2024.

During the tour, Valli will celebrate his 90th birthday.

“I am eternally grateful for the love and support of our fans throughout the decades,” Valli said in a statement. “I always loved touring and can’t wait to see the fans.”

The “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” singer is best-known as the frontman of the Four Seasons in 1960. While he scored dozens of hits with the band, he also went on to have an incredibly successful solo career with timeless tracks like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man” and “My Eyes Adored You.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the original members of the Four Seasons in 1990.

See Valli’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

Frankie Valli “The Last Encore” Tour Dates 2023-2024

10/13 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

10/14 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts

10/15 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

10/28 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Fred Kavli Theatre – Bank of America Performing Arts Center

11/10 – Tempe, AZ @ ASU Gammage Auditorium

11/11 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa

11/12 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

11/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

11/17 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/18 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

11/29 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center

11/30 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury

12/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

01/12/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

01/13/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

01/14/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

01/26/24 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino

01/27/24 – North Little Rock, AR @ The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena

01/28/24 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

02/8/24 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino – Tampa Event Center

02/09/24 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

02/10/24 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

03/22/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

03/23/24 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

03/24/24 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

04/04/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

04/05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

04/06/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

06/22/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Cafe Hotel

07/03/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

07/05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

07/06/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

10/12/24 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

10/24/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

10/25/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

10/26/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Last Updated on October 5, 2023