The Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer Geddy Lee is hitting the road on tour, but this time, for his memoir.

The Canadian rocker, best known as the lead vocalist for Rush, will head out on the “My Effin’ Life In Conversation” tour in support of his forthcoming memoir, due November 14 via HarperCollins.

The 14-city trek kicks-off at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, followed by shows at venues like Seattle’s Moore Theatre, the Paramount Theatre in Denver, and Boston’s Orpheum Theatre. He’ll visit Cleveland, Montreal, Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Chicago before wrapping-up at Toronto’s Massey Hall on December 7.

“My Effin’ Life In Conversation” promises a “one-in-a-lifetime event,” delving into Lee’s childhood, history with Rush, and memories with bandmates Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart. Throughout the show, Lee will be joined by a special guest interviewer as he reads key passages from “My Effin’ Life.” He’ll also answer questions in a special Q&A with fans.

Lee said that he finally wrote the memoir now because he didn’t want to live in the past, noting “I’ve never lived my life looking anywhere but forward.”

“Being in a band all those years was reassuring because it was an ongoing thing,” Lee said in a statement. “It felt like it was forever. There was always unfinished business: the next record, the next set design, the next tour. It’s been the theme of my life. But you need a lot more determination to proceed in the world of music without the comfort of your bandmates, and I can only hope that finishing this book will release me to return to what I do and love best.”

The 70-year-old joined Rush back in 1968 and went on to become an inspiration for musicians like Metallica’s Cliff Burton and Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris. He performed vocals, bass, and keyboard for the band before the group called it quits in 2018 after the death of Peart.

Find Lee’s full round of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

Geddy Lee ‘My Effin’ Life’ In Conversation Tour

Mon Nov 13 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Wed Nov 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Fri Nov 17 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sat Nov 18 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Sun Nov 19 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Tue Nov 21 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre Maisonneuve

Thu Nov 23 – Vancouver, BC – The Centre in Vancouver

Fri Nov 24 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sun Nov 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Tue Nov 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Thu Nov 30 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Sun Dec 03 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

Mon Dec 04 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Dec 07 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

