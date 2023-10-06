The pop-rockers of LANY are heading out on a massive tour across North America next year to support new music.

‘A Beautiful Blur” tour will kick-off in Raleigh on February 13, followed by gigs at Atlanta’s Coca Cola Roxy, the BOK Center in Tulsa, Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. They’ll also appear in cities like Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Boston before wrapping-up at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom on April 12.

a beautiful blur, the group’s fifth studio album, just dropped last month and features tracks “Love at First Fight” and “XXL.” Hailing from Los Angeles, the group first garnered attention with “ILYSB” and “Made In Hollywood” from their 2015 debut Make Out, followed by hits over the years like “Mean It” with Lauv, “I Quit Drinking” with Kelsea Ballerini, and “Never Mind, Let’s Break Up.”

The group also just debuted “XXL” on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

“XXL” LIVE ON JIMMY KIMMEL pic.twitter.com/PMGNQPQnpl — LANY (@thisisLANY) October 6, 2023

See the group’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as links to resale ticket marketplaces:

LANY “A Beautiful Blur” Tour 2024

February 13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

February 16 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

February 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

February 20 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

February 23 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock live

February 26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

February 29 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater

March 2 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

March 4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

March 5 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

March 7 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

March 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

March 10 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

March 12 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

March 14 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

March 16 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

March 17 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

March 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater

March 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

March 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

March 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

March 27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

March 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

March 29 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

April 2 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

April 4 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

April 5 – Toronto, ON – History

April 8 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

April 9 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

April 11 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

April 12 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

Last Updated on October 6, 2023