The pop-rockers of LANY are heading out on a massive tour across North America next year to support new music.
‘A Beautiful Blur” tour will kick-off in Raleigh on February 13, followed by gigs at Atlanta’s Coca Cola Roxy, the BOK Center in Tulsa, Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. They’ll also appear in cities like Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Boston before wrapping-up at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom on April 12.
a beautiful blur, the group’s fifth studio album, just dropped last month and features tracks “Love at First Fight” and “XXL.” Hailing from Los Angeles, the group first garnered attention with “ILYSB” and “Made In Hollywood” from their 2015 debut Make Out, followed by hits over the years like “Mean It” with Lauv, “I Quit Drinking” with Kelsea Ballerini, and “Never Mind, Let’s Break Up.”
The group also just debuted “XXL” on Jimmy Kimmel Live:
“XXL” LIVE ON JIMMY KIMMEL pic.twitter.com/PMGNQPQnpl
— LANY (@thisisLANY) October 6, 2023
See the group’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as links to resale ticket marketplaces:
LANY “A Beautiful Blur” Tour 2024
February 13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
February 16 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
February 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
February 20 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
February 23 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock live
February 26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
February 29 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater
March 2 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
March 4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
March 5 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
March 7 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
March 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
March 10 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House
March 12 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
March 14 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
March 16 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
March 17 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
March 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater
March 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
March 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
March 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
March 27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
March 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
March 29 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
April 2 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
April 4 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
April 5 – Toronto, ON – History
April 8 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
April 9 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
April 11 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
April 12 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
