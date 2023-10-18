The rock legends of Weezer and the Smashing Pumpkins are teaming up for a co-headlining run across the U.K. and Ireland next year.

The limited run kicks-off at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on June 7, followed by gigs at The O2 in London, Dublin’s 3E Arena, OVO Hyrdo in Glasgow, and Manchester’s Co-op Live. They’ll wrap-up with a show at the Castle in Cardiff on June 14.

Weezer will be touring in support of their four-part EP series, SZNS. The series includes Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter, which were all released consecutively last year. The EPs follow Weezer’s 2021 records Van Weezer and OK Human. The “Island In The Sun” group is best-known for early 2000s hits like “My Name is Jonas” and “Say It ‘Aint So.”

The Smashing Pumpkins just released the three-part rock opera ATUM earlier this year, featuring 33 songs including singles “Spellbinding” and “Beguiled.” This is their first since 2020’s CYR, The group first arrived on the scene in the early ’90s with smash-hits like “1979,” “Tonight, Tonight,” and “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” from 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

Find the pair’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

The Smashing Pumpkins & Weezer Co-Headlining Dates 2024

06/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/08 – London, UK @ The O2

06/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

06/14 – Cardiff, UK @ Castle

