As 2024 approaches, Clint Black is gearing up for a milestone celebration – the 35th anniversary of his debut album Killin’ Time – with a North American tour.

The tour begins with two sold-out shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on February 16 and 17, with an additional night added due to overwhelming demand on February 18. Black is set to showcase his Grammy-winning debut album in its entirety as well as other hits such as “When My Ship Comes In” and “A Good Run of Bad Luck.”

Black’s debut album produced not only chart-topping singles but also earned him multiple accolades, including Billboard’s Country Song of the Year in 1989 and 1990.

In a statement to Billboard, the singer expressed the joy of revisiting songs that haven’t graced the stage in 35 years. He reflected on the journey of the album and the camaraderie with his band members who played on the original recording.

“We’ll play some songs at soundcheck and put in stuff like ‘Winding Down’ and ‘Straight From the Factory,’” Black told the publication. “Two of the guys in my band played on that album, so it’s fun to go back and remember it.”

In sync with the tour, a vinyl reissue of Killin’ Time is set to his shelves in May 2024. Black is partnering with Sony Music and Vinyl Me Please for a special reissue on 180g Brown Galaxy vinyl.

For tickets to Clint Black’s upcoming Killin’ Time tour visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See below for the Killin’ Time tour dates:

Clint Black ‘Killin Time’ North American Tour

Feb. 16, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 17, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 18, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 23, 2024 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino

Feb. 24, 2024 – San Antonio, TX – San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Feb. 29, 2024 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Performing Arts Center

March 1, 2024 – Roanoke Rapids, NC – Weldon Mills Theater

March 2, 2024 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

March 23, 2024 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre

March 24, 2024 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Performing Arts Center

April 6, 2024 – Carlton, MN – Black Bear Casino Resort

April 21, 2024 – Georgetown, TX – Two Step Inn Fest

April 26, 2024 – Chandler, AZ – Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino

April 28, 2024 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach

June 13, 2024 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Arena

June 14, 2024 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Arena

June 15, 2024 – Prince George, BC – CN Arena

June 16, 2024 – Dawson Creek, BC – Ovintiv Arena

June 19, 2024 – Lethbridge, AB – ENMAX Arena

June 21, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Winspear Centre

June 22, 2024 – Strathmore, AB – Strathmore Stampede

June 25, 2024 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Arena

June 27, 2024 – Moose Jaw, SK – Moose Jaw Arena

July 11, 2024 – New Salem, ND – ND Country Fe

Last Updated on November 14, 2023