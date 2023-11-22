In a farewell to a career spanning three decades, Daddy Yankee is set to close out his La Última Vuelta tour with a live-streamed grand finale on December 3 at the Coliseo in Puerto Rico.

The final concert, titled “La Meta,” promises to be a “totally new show” for Daddy Yankee’s audience – ensuring his last performance is unique and unforgettable. Fans around the world can witness the concert by purchasing a $20 ticket for the live stream, powered by streaming company Kiswe.

Kiswe, known for its cutting-edge technology, assures fans that they will be able to witness the passion and thrill of Daddy Yankee’s final show with state-of-the-art streaming capabilities.

“This historic night will mark the end of a three-decade journey for one of the most iconic Latin American artists of our time,” Kiswe CEO Glenn Booth said in a statement.

Reflecting on his career, Yankee expressed gratitude to his fans, acknowledging their role in making raeggaeton a global phenomenon.

“This career, that has been a marathon, I finally see the finish line,” Daddy Yankee said. “Now I get to enjoy what you all have given me.”

Yankee officially declared his retirement in March 2022, coinciding with the release of his final album, Legendaddy, which claimed the top spot on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart.

Last Updated on November 22, 2023