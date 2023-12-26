People resell their concert tickets all the time when they’re no longer to attend a show, but what happens when those tickets are disability access seats?

A couple was set to attend the “Back to the ’80s” Christmas party at the U.K.’s Dreamland Margate on Friday, however, the husband landed in the Intensive Care Unit. The woman tried to resell the tickets where she purchased them via the venue’s ticketing partner AXS, however, she said her requests were not met with a response from the ticketer. Additionally, she called the situation a form of “discrimination,” noting that ” if we had ‘normal’ tickets, I could have resold.”

After she took to X to explain the situation, she received a response from former member of the British band Spandau Ballet Martin Kemp, who was slated to perform at the event.

“I’m so sorry to hear this. I will follow you and you can DM me,” Kemp said. “I will refund your tix personally. And I will follow up… More than that I wish your husband well. And wish him a speedy recovery. And when he is well, come to another show as my guests!”

The following day, the X user responded to Kemp, noting that AXS responded and she would be refunded within two weeks.

See the exchange below:

https://twitter.com/realmartinkemp/status/1737928861814346233

