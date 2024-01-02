K-pop’s Blackpink is taking the music industry by storm, and while the girl group re-signed with YG Entertainment in December, details have emerged that the group’s members have opted out of extending their solo contracts with the company.

According to Yonhap, YG said it “agreed not to extend our contracts regarding individual activities” with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. This leaves the girls’ solo careers up in the air, though YG said it will continue to offer its “full support and sincerely cheer for their individual activates” in the future.

Already, the girls’ solo careers have made a splash in the K-pop community; Jennie already has 30 million monthly Spotify listeners, garnering attention with tracks “You & Me” and “SOLO,” while Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo each have millions of listeners on their own.

Jennie also launched her own company dubbed Odd Atelier (OA) last month for her solo endeavors.

In terms of Spotify monthly listeners, Blackpink falls just behind NewJeans and BTS with 19.55 million listeners. They’re considered the most successful Korean girl group across the globe, with both of their albums topping the charts in Korea, the U.S., and the U.K. They last released Born Pink in 2022, featuring “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down,” and hit the road on a world tour.

