It can cost you a pricey penny to attend a sporting event, but some teams can help you save a little change while out enjoying gameday.

The IGaming site Lucky Gambler revealed a new study, which indexed all 29 Major League Soccer teams and weighted them by eight different factors contributing towards the overall cost of gameday. These factors included the average cost of a game ticket, average cost of a jersey, and a median cost of a one-night hotel stay within two miles from the stadium. It also looked at the average cost of a meal at an inexpensive restaurant in the city, average cost of a taxi, number of jerseys available, and the average cost of a one-night Airbnb stay.

Minnesota United, who play at Saint Paul’s Allianz Field, ranked the cheapest team for fans with an index score of 81.91 out of 100. The study found that fans can purchase a jersey for an average of $88.21, the average cost of a ticket at Allianz Field is $96, and an average cost of a taxi in the city is $1.55 per km. Minnesota United was followed by FC Cincinnati — with an average meal costing $13.50 — and Real Salt Lake, with a gameday ticket costing $68.

On the other side of the spectrum, the most expensive MLS soccer team is New England Revolution, according to the study. New England fans would have to pay an average of $102 for a jersey, and the average cost of a hotel near Gillette Stadium is $282. Toronto FC, Charlotte FC, and the New York Red Bulls followed with expensive prices.

A spokesperson for Lucky Gambler commented on the study findings, noting that the average prices coincide with the team’s location.

“The average cost of living in Foxborough is about 38% higher than the national average and about 11% higher than the Massachusetts state average,” the spokesperson said.  “Therefore, it doesn’t come at a surprise that New England Revolution are the most expensive team to be a fan of. 

“Whilst Minnesota United is the cheapest team, with the cost of living in Minnesota at 3% lower than the national average.”

Lucky Gambler also noted that MLS stadiums have now reached above the 20,000 average fans per match threshold. While numbers vary per game, there’s still a lot of factors to consider before opening your wallet.

“When going to a soccer game, the cost of a ticket isn’t the only expense involved, as costs of travel, food, hotels can also be included,” the spokesperson said. “Today, even jerseys are becoming more expensive than the price of one game ticket.” 

Find the full list of MLS teams — ranked from cheapest to most expensive — below:

Rank  

Club 

Stadium 

City 

Index (/100) 

1 

Minnesota United 

Allianz Field 

Saint Paul 

81.91 

2 

FC Cincinnati 

TQL Stadium 

Cincinnati 

72.34 

3 

Real Salt Lake 

America First Field 

Sandy 

70.83 

4 

Columbus Crew 

Lower.com Field 

Columbus 

67.32 

5 

Orlando City 

Exploria Stadium 

Orlando 

66.53 

6 

Nashville SC 

Geodis Park 

Nashville 

65.07 

7 

CF Montréal 

Saputo Stadium 

Montreal 

64.00 

8 

Atlanta United 

Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

Atlanta 

63.68 

9 

Colorado Rapids 

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park 

Commerce City 

63.60 

10 

Portland Timbers 

Providence Park 

Portland 

63.57 

11 

Houston Dynamo FC 

Shell Energy Stadium 

Houston 

62.66 

12 

Sporting Kansas City 

Children’s Mercy Park 

Kansas City 

62.51 

13 

FC Dallas 

Toyota Stadium 

Frisco 

57.98 

14 

Philadelphia Union 

Subaru Park 

Chester 

57.41 

15 

Inter Miami CF 

DRV PNK Stadium 

Fort Lauderdale 

57.00 

16 

New York City FC 

Yankee Stadium 

New York City 

56.01 

17 

Austin FC 

Q2 Stadium 

Austin 

55.88 

18 

Seattle Sounders FC 

Lumen Field 

Seattle 

55.62 

19 

Los Angeles Football Club 

BMO Stadium 

Los Angeles 

54.10 

20 

Chicago Fire FC 

Soldier Field 

Chicago 

53.72 

21 

St. Louis City SC 

CityPark 

St. Louis 

52.94 

22 

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 

BC Place 

Vancouver 

52.54 

23 

D.C. United 

Audi Field 

Washington, D.C. 

52.14 

24 

LA Galaxy 

Dignity Health Sports Park 

Carson 

52.04 

25 

San Jose Earthquakes 

PayPal Park 

San Jose 

51.83 

26 

New York Red Bulls 

Red Bull Arena 

Harrison 

48.71 

27 

Charlotte FC 

Bank of America Stadium 

Charlotte 

46.52 

28 

Toronto FC 

BMO Field 

Toronto 

46.26 

29 

New England Revolution 

Gillette Stadium 

Foxborough 

43.17
