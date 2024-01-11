It can cost you a pricey penny to attend a sporting event, but some teams can help you save a little change while out enjoying gameday.

The IGaming site Lucky Gambler revealed a new study, which indexed all 29 Major League Soccer teams and weighted them by eight different factors contributing towards the overall cost of gameday. These factors included the average cost of a game ticket, average cost of a jersey, and a median cost of a one-night hotel stay within two miles from the stadium. It also looked at the average cost of a meal at an inexpensive restaurant in the city, average cost of a taxi, number of jerseys available, and the average cost of a one-night Airbnb stay.

Minnesota United, who play at Saint Paul’s Allianz Field, ranked the cheapest team for fans with an index score of 81.91 out of 100. The study found that fans can purchase a jersey for an average of $88.21, the average cost of a ticket at Allianz Field is $96, and an average cost of a taxi in the city is $1.55 per km. Minnesota United was followed by FC Cincinnati — with an average meal costing $13.50 — and Real Salt Lake, with a gameday ticket costing $68.

On the other side of the spectrum, the most expensive MLS soccer team is New England Revolution, according to the study. New England fans would have to pay an average of $102 for a jersey, and the average cost of a hotel near Gillette Stadium is $282. Toronto FC, Charlotte FC, and the New York Red Bulls followed with expensive prices.

A spokesperson for Lucky Gambler commented on the study findings, noting that the average prices coincide with the team’s location.

“The average cost of living in Foxborough is about 38% higher than the national average and about 11% higher than the Massachusetts state average,” the spokesperson said. “Therefore, it doesn’t come at a surprise that New England Revolution are the most expensive team to be a fan of.