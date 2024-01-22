Norah Jones, the nine-time Grammy Award-winner, has unveiled plans for a 2024 spring U.S. tour with special guest Emily King. The nine-show tour is set to kick off on May 6 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts.

The tour, dubbed “Visions,” will continue to make stops in cities such as Pouhkeepsie, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Napa before wrapping up on June 30 in Saratoga Springs at the Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival.

Alongside her tour announcement, Jones unveiled her lead single, “Running,” on Tuesday, January 18 – co-written and produced in collaboration with Leon Michels. She also announced her ninth studio album, Visions, scheduled for release on March 8. Visions follows Jones’ previous album, Pick Me Up Off the Floor.

Pre-sale tickets to the tour are scheduled for Thursday, January 25. General on-sale begins Friday, January 26, at 10:00 a.m. local time. To purchase your tickets, visit Norah Jones’s official website or head over to MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Spring 2024 U.S. Visions Tour Dates

May 6 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 7 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon 1869 Opera House

May 10 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

May 13 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall

May 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

May 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

May 19 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

May 24 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

June 30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival