Grammy-winning artist John Legend is getting ready to tour North America with his “An Evening with John Legend Tour,” set to take place May through August 2024.

The tour is set to kick off on May 31 at Grand Theater at Choctaw Casino in Durant. From there, the singer is scheduled to perform three shows in Vienna at the Filene Center at Wolf Trap. Other stops include back-to-back concerts in Woodinville at the Chateau Ste. Michelle and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Legend also has stops scheduled in Atlantic City, Saratoga Springs, Verona, and Cary before wrapping-up on August 16 at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln.

A complete list of Legend’s tour dates can be found below:

“An Evening with John Legend Tour” Dates

May 31 — Choctaw Grand Theater @ Durant, OK

June 4 — Filene Center at Wolf Trap @ Vienna, VA

June 5 — Filene Center at Wolf Trap @ Vienna, VA

June 6 — Filene Center at Wolf Trap @ Vienna, VA

June 21 — Borgata Casino Event Center @ Atlantic City, NJ

June 22 — Wind Creek Event Center @ Bethlehem, PA

July 20 — Chateau Ste. Michelle @ Woodinville, WA

July 21 — Chateau Ste. Michelle @ Woodinville, WA

August 2 — Greek Theatre @ Los Angeles, CA

August 3 — Greek Theatre @ Los Angeles, CA

August 7 — Saratoga Performing Arts Center @ Saratoga Springs, NY

August 10 — Turning Stone Resort and Casino Event Center @ Verona, NY

August 11 — Koka Booth Amphitheatre @ Cary, NC

August 16 — Thunder Valley Casino Resort @ Lincoln, CA