Live Nation is set to bring back its summer lawn pass program this with the new name: “Lawnie Pass.” The pass will be available for 28 Live Nation amphitheaters across the United States, each with a select number of passes available. Priced at $239, the pass provides access to the general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access.

Live Nation noted that the Lawnie Pass is perfect for music lovers of all types, with a special nod to the “Lawnies.”

“Who are the Lawnies?” Live Nation questioned in a press release. “They are the citizens of the lawn. The heart and soul of outdoor concert season. Mosh-pit starters, grass grinders and roof raisers. The first in and last to leave.”

Fans can visit lawniepass.com to check their local amphitheater for specific details on the concert season, including any exclusions. Additional shows are set to be announced in the coming months, giving Lawnie Passholders access to even more concerts.

Lawnie Passes will be available for purchase starting February 7 at 10 a.m. PT through March 1. Previous lawn pass holders have an exclusive window to secure their passes before the general sale begins. Citi cardmembers, the official card of Lawnie Pass, can enjoy a presale opportunity on February 6 from 10 a.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET through the Citi Entertainment program.

A complete list of participating venues for Lawnie Passes can be found below:

Participating Lawnie Pass Venues:

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Camden, NJ)

Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tinley Park, IL)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA)

Broadview Stage at SPAC (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

The Pavilion at Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Phoenix, AZ)

Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA)

Toyota Pavilion at Concord (Concord, CA)

Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)