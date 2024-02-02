Luke Bryan, five-time Entertainer of the Year, announced his 2024 “Mind of a Country Boy” tour – with numerous special guests varying from city to city.
The tour is slated to kick off on April 17 in Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome. From there, Bryan will make stops in cities such as Jacksonville, Detroit, St. Louis, San Diego, Atlanta, and Chicago before wrapping-up on September 14 at Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. The “Play It Again,” singer is also scheduled to play back-to-back shows in Orange Beach, Alabama at The Wharf Amphitheater and Gilford, New Hampshire’s BankNH Pavilion.
The roster of special guests appearances features Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, King Calaway, Dillion Carmichael, Larry Fleet, Huntergirls, Ella Langley, Chase Matthew, Meghan Patrick, Lilly Ruse, Josh Ross, Alana Springsteen, Zach Top, and DJ Rock.
Presales for the tour begin on Tuesday, February 6, at 8 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale starting on Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. local time.
Fans can head to Luke Bryan’s official website for more information and can secure their spot by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
Luke Bryan 2024 Mind of a Country Boy Tour Dates
Apr 17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Apr 18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Apr 24 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Apr 25 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
June 13 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
June 14 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 15 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 21 – Endicott, NY @ En-Joie Golf Course
June 22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 28 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 11 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 18 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 19 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 26 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
July 27 – Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena
July 28 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 1 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center
Aug 2 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug 8 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
Aug 10 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
Aug 15 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
Aug 22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
Aug 24 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
Aug 25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Sept 5 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
Sept 7 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept 12 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept 14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Leave a Reply