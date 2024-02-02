Luke Bryan, five-time Entertainer of the Year, announced his 2024 “Mind of a Country Boy” tour – with numerous special guests varying from city to city.

The tour is slated to kick off on April 17 in Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome. From there, Bryan will make stops in cities such as Jacksonville, Detroit, St. Louis, San Diego, Atlanta, and Chicago before wrapping-up on September 14 at Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. The “Play It Again,” singer is also scheduled to play back-to-back shows in Orange Beach, Alabama at The Wharf Amphitheater and Gilford, New Hampshire’s BankNH Pavilion.

The roster of special guests appearances features Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, King Calaway, Dillion Carmichael, Larry Fleet, Huntergirls, Ella Langley, Chase Matthew, Meghan Patrick, Lilly Ruse, Josh Ross, Alana Springsteen, Zach Top, and DJ Rock.

Presales for the tour begin on Tuesday, February 6, at 8 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale starting on Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can head to Luke Bryan’s official website for more information and can secure their spot by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Luke Bryan 2024 Mind of a Country Boy Tour Dates

Apr 17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Apr 18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Apr 24 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Apr 25 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

June 13 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

June 14 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 15 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 21 – Endicott, NY @ En-Joie Golf Course

June 22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 28 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 11 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 18 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 19 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 26 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

July 27 – Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena

July 28 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 1 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center

Aug 2 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug 8 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Aug 10 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Aug 15 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

Aug 22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Aug 24 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Aug 25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Sept 5 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

Sept 7 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept 12 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept 14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre