The U.K. rockers Ride revealed tour dates in support of their new album Interplay, set to be released March 29. Known for being pioneers of shoegaze, an alternative rock subgenre, Ride will meet their North American fans in May, and tour across the U.K. and Ireland in September.

We are excited to announce our UK / Ireland & North America tour, in celebration of the release of our upcoming album 'Interplay', on March 29th. pic.twitter.com/62t2Wa7zfQ — RIDE (@rideox4) February 12, 2024

The North American leg of the trek kicks-off in Portsmouth at 3S Artspace on May 8, followed by gigs in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Vancouver, Portland, and more before concluding at the Showbox in Seattle on May 25.

The shoegaze greats will head to their homeland to perform in several major cities as part of their run, including Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, London, and more in the fall months. They’ll be touring all over the island, starting from Belfast on September 2 before arriving at their final stop in Cambridge on September 22. Ride will also make appearances at Release Athens in Greece on June 20, Vida Festival in Spain on July 4, and Fuji Rock Festival in Japan on July 26.

Prior to the tour announcement, Ride unveiled a new single titled “Last Frontier,” the second preview of their seventh album, Interplay. The forthcoming record will be Ride’s first album in five years. Since their reunion in 2014, the band dropped two albums: Weather Diaries (2017) and This Is Not a Safe Place (2019).

Ride, formed in 1988, includes vocalists and guitarists Andy Bell and Mark Gardener, drummer Laurence “Loz” Colbert, and bassist Steve Queralt. The group made a breakthrough with 1990 and 1992 albums, titled Nowhere and Going Blank Again, respectively, which were later considered two of the greatest shoegaze records of all-time.

Speaking to NME last month, Ride explained that their forthcoming album, Interplay, was sonically signposted by the likes of Tears For Fears, Talk Talk, and ’80s era U2 and Depeche Mode – influences they wouldn’t have dared approach back in the ’90s.

In a statement, frontman Andy Bell said that the band’s latest single, “Last Frontier,” was initially “the runt of the litter of the very first jam session.”

“It was our producer, Richie Kennedy, who saw the potential of the song,” Bell continued, “and we attacked this with a vengeance at Vada studio. A complete revamp of the backing track and arrangement was needed and we took it right back to basics, more towards a pounding Joy Division feel.”

Ride tickets are available on the band’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary marketplaces like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See Ride’s full tour schedule below.

Ride 2024 Tour Dates

05/08 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

05/09 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake

05/11 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

05/13 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

05/14 – Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall

05/15 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/19 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/23 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

05/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

06/20 – Athens, Greece @ Release Athens Festival

07/04 – Vilanova I La Geltrú, Spain @ Vida Festival 2024

07/26 – Niigata, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival 2024

09/02 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight

09/03 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

09/04 – Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue

09/06 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

09/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Boilershop

09/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG 3 TV Studio

09/10 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

09/12 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

09/13 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

09/14 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

09/16 – Falmouth, UK @ Princess Pavilions

09/17 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall

09/18 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

09/20 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

09/21 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Wulfrun Halls

09/22 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction