British band Yard Act added a great deal of North American shows to their “Where’s My Utopia?” tour which bears the same title with their upcoming record. The new batch of tour dates will follow the previously announced U.K. and Europe trek, which will run from late February through the end of August.
The recently added dates include concerts in Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, D.C., and more, with a kick-off October 2 in Minneapolis, and a final stop in Mexico City on October 19.
Following the release of their new album, Where’s My Utopia?, scheduled for March 1, Yard Act will play to their fans in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Lisbon, Barcelona, Milan, Berlin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, among others throughout March and April. Early summer will see them perform in several U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle before their longer comeback in fall. See the band’s full tour schedule below.
Tickets to Yard Act’s “Where’s My Utopia?” tour can be purchased on the band’s website, yardactors.com. Fans can also score their tickets by visiting secondary marketplaces like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
The Leeds band recently shared “We Make Hits” track with their audience, which follows earlier singles, “Dream Job,” “Petroleum,” and “When The Laughter Stops” (featuring Katy J Pearson).
Consisting of James Smith (vocals, lyrics), Ryan Needham (bass), Sam Shipstone (guitar) and Jay Russell (drums), Yard Act blend the sound of 1970s Italo disco with ‘90s hip-hop and early 2000s indie rock. They dropped their debut album, The Overload, in 2022, and it ranked no.2 on the UK Albums Chart.
Lately, the front-man James Smith has told Rolling Stone UK in an interview that band’s upcoming album is a party record. “When we play it live,” he said, “it’s going to elevate the album one stuff too, and we’ve really got to raise our game there. It’s exciting!”
Yard Act 2024 Tour Dates
02/29 — Kingston, UK @ Pryzm
03/01 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
03/03 — London, UK @ Rough Trade East
03/05 — Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham, UK
03/13 — Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR
03/14 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
03/15 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
03/16 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
03/17 — Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University
03/19 — Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
03/20 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
03/22 — Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
03/23 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
03/24 — Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall
03/25 — Brighton, UK @ The Dome
03/27 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
04/04 — Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
04/05 — Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
04/06 — Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
04/08 — Lisbon, PT @ LAV
04/09 — Madrid, ES @ Mon
04/11 — Barcelona, ES @ La 2
04/12 — Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
04/13 — Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club
04/14 — Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31
04/16 — Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
04/17 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
04/18 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
04/19 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
04/20 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
04/24 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
04/25 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Main Hall
04/26 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
04/27 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine
04/28 — Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique
05/30 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
05/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
06/01 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
06/03 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
06/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
06/06 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
06/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
06/08 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
08/03 — Leeds, UK @ Millenium Square
08/10 — Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/12 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/23 — Southsea, UK @ Victorious Festival
08/31 — Lisbon, PT @ Meo Kalorama
10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/03 — Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
10/04 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Axis Club
10/08 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
10/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/11 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/12 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/15 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/16 — Asheville, NC @ Eulogy
10/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Puebla
