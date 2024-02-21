British band Yard Act added a great deal of North American shows to their “Where’s My Utopia?” tour which bears the same title with their upcoming record. The new batch of tour dates will follow the previously announced U.K. and Europe trek, which will run from late February through the end of August.

The recently added dates include concerts in Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, D.C., and more, with a kick-off October 2 in Minneapolis, and a final stop in Mexico City on October 19.

Following the release of their new album, Where’s My Utopia?, scheduled for March 1, Yard Act will play to their fans in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Lisbon, Barcelona, Milan, Berlin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, among others throughout March and April. Early summer will see them perform in several U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle before their longer comeback in fall. See the band’s full tour schedule below.

Tickets to Yard Act’s “Where’s My Utopia?” tour can be purchased on the band’s website, yardactors.com. Fans can also score their tickets by visiting secondary marketplaces like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

The Leeds band recently shared “We Make Hits” track with their audience, which follows earlier singles, “Dream Job,” “Petroleum,” and “When The Laughter Stops” (featuring Katy J Pearson).

Consisting of James Smith (vocals, lyrics), Ryan Needham (bass), Sam Shipstone (guitar) and Jay Russell (drums), Yard Act blend the sound of 1970s Italo disco with ‘90s hip-hop and early 2000s indie rock. They dropped their debut album, The Overload, in 2022, and it ranked no.2 on the UK Albums Chart.

Lately, the front-man James Smith has told Rolling Stone UK in an interview that band’s upcoming album is a party record. “When we play it live,” he said, “it’s going to elevate the album one stuff too, and we’ve really got to raise our game there. It’s exciting!”

Yard Act 2024 Tour Dates

02/29 — Kingston, UK @ Pryzm

03/01 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

03/03 — London, UK @ Rough Trade East

03/05 — Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham, UK

03/13 — Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR

03/14 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

03/15 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

03/16 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

03/17 — Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University

03/19 — Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

03/20 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

03/22 — Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

03/23 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

03/24 — Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall

03/25 — Brighton, UK @ The Dome

03/27 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

04/04 — Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

04/05 — Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

04/06 — Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

04/08 — Lisbon, PT @ LAV

04/09 — Madrid, ES @ Mon

04/11 — Barcelona, ES @ La 2

04/12 — Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

04/13 — Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club

04/14 — Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31

04/16 — Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

04/17 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

04/18 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

04/19 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

04/20 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

04/24 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

04/25 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Main Hall

04/26 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

04/27 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine

04/28 — Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique

05/30 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

05/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

06/01 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

06/03 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

06/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

06/06 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

06/08 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

08/03 — Leeds, UK @ Millenium Square

08/10 — Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/12 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/23 — Southsea, UK @ Victorious Festival

08/31 — Lisbon, PT @ Meo Kalorama

10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/03 — Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

10/04 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Axis Club

10/08 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

10/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/11 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/12 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/15 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/16 — Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

10/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Puebla