The alt-rockers of You Me At Six are breaking-up after 20 years — but not before a final tour across the U.S.

The group took to social media this week to announce the news, teasing their split next year after a round of shows.

“2005-2025,” You Me At Six said in the announcement. “This is the end. Thank you for being the heartbeat of this band.”

During the video, bandmates Josh Franchesi, guitarist Max Heyler and Chris Miller, bassist Matt Barnes, and drummer Joe Phillip are seen walking around a graveyard with the following narration:

Time ….

Something you never have enough of

but always need more of

Sometimes it goes by slowly

sometimes it goes by fast

Some things are over quickly

Some things are built to last

20 years in the making

beyond our wildest dreams

Trips around the sun we’ve lost count

one more a memory

People love stories with endings

page after page, year after year

We’ll give you a final chapter

cause we climbed our Everest, we faced our fears

It’s time, it’s time for the finish line

It’s time for goodbye

For the last time, one more time, this time

While no official dates have been confirmed at this time, You Me At Six said the final live shows will be taking place from 2024-2025. Fans can register for news regarding the final tour via the band’s official website.

You Me At Six, hailing from Surrey, England, arrived on the scene in 2006 EP We Know What It Means to Be Alone, followed by the 2008 full-length Take Off Your Clothes. Throughout their 20-year career, they’ve released seven studio albums, including 2010’s Hold Me Down, featuring tracks “Stay With Me” and “Underdog.” Their eighth LP, Truth Decay, is due February 10.