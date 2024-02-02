Zakk Wylde is launching his first-ever festival this year dubbed “Berzerkus.”

The single-day festival, set to take place on September 14 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania, will include co-headlining performances from Wylde’s Black Label Society and country star Cody Jinks. Original acts Clutch, Rival Sons, and Black Stone Cherry will also take the stage, as well as three tribute groups: the Led Zeppelin tribute group Zoso, Van Halen’s Atomic Punks, and The Iron Maidens.

Aside from music, guests can also partake in a strong man competition, try out craft beer, listen to battle of the bands, and browse a car show and music gear market. Additionally, there will be a crowning of Miss Merzerkus and a “Ride for Dime” motorcycle ride in honor of the late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

“Poconos Park is honored to work with Zakk Wylde to host Berzerkus in the Poconos!” Poconos Park/From The Roots CEO John M. Oakes said in a statement. “Integrating Zakk’s vision and passions into a fan-focused festival experience is going to be fun for all who attend.”

Wylde, best-known as the lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, created the heavy metal group Black Label Society in 1998. He has since led the Black Sabbath cover band Zakk Sabbath and joined the reunited Pantera as their touring guitarist to fill in for Darrell in 2022.