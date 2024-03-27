The legendary AC/DC is set to head to Europe once again, and this time, they are bringing along Taylor Momsen’s group, The Pretty Reckless, as their opening act.

AC/DC’s “Power Up” tour is their first European swing in eight years. The Pretty Reckless is slated to join the band for all 24 dates and is set to begin on May 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, at Veltins Arena. From there, they are scheduled to visit other countries such as Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, and France before wrapping up on August 17 in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park.

The lineup is set to include seasoned veterans such as singer Brian Johnson, guitarist Angus Young, and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young. Joining them are drummer Matt Laug and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, who steps in to fill the shoes of longtime bassist Cliff Williams.

The tour holds special significance for fans, as it marks the first European outing since AC/DC’s return to the stage at last year’s Power Trip Festival in Indio, California. For more information and additional details, visit the band’s official website.

A complete list of “Power Up” European tour dates can be found below:

AC/DC 2024 European Summer Tour Dates

May 17 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins Arena

May 21 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins Arena

May 25 – Reggio Emilia, Italy @ RCF Arena

May 29 – Seville, Spain @ La Cartuja Stadium

June 5 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruyff Arena

June 9 – Munich, Germany @ Olympic Stadium

June 12 – Munich, Germany @ Olympic Stadium

June 16 – Dresden, Germany @ Messe

June 23 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium

June 26 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium

June 29 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund Stadium

July 3 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium

July 7 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium

July 13 – Hockenheim, Germany @ Ring

July 17 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Wasen

July 21 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ Old Airport

July 27 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Zeppelinfeld

July 31 – Hannover, Germany @ Messe

August 9 – Dessel, Belgium @ Festivalpark Stenehei

August 13 – Paris, France @ Hippodrome ParisLongchamp

August 17 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park