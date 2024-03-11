The iconic 2000s rockers of Breaking Benjamin and Staind are hitting the road this summer and fall for a co-headlining run.

The 23-city run kicks-off at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, followed by gigs in Charlotte, Portland, Las Vegas, and St. Louis. They’ll appear at venues along the way like The JunkYard in Denver, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Anaheim’s Honda Center, and the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix before wrapping-up at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin on October 25.

Throughout the run, the “Home” rocker Daughtry will provide support, with Lakeview — the rising duo combining hardcore riffs with country melodies — opening the show.

A Citi presale kicks-off Tuesday, March 12, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. local time via Breaking Benjamin and Staind’s official websites. Fans can also score tickets via secondary ticket marketplaces like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

The Aaron Lewis-fronted group Staind, hailing from Massachusetts in 1995, is best-known for smash-hits like “It’s Been Awhile” and “Outside” from 2001’s Break The Cycle, as well as “Right Here” and “Everything Changes” from Chapter V in 2005. The group reunited in 2023, returning with their first album in 12 years, Confessions Of The Fallen.

Breaking Benjamin, the band behind hits “The Diary of Jane” and “Breath” from 2006’s Phobia, have continued to release bangers over the years, including Dear Agony‘s “I Will Not Bow” in 2009, Dark Before Dawn‘s “Angels Fall” in 2015, and “Blood” from 2018’s Ember. They last released Aurora in 2020.

Find Breaking Benjamin and Staind’s full list of co-headlining tour dates below:

Breaking Benjamin & Staind 2024 Co-Headlining Tour

Sep. 10 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep. 11 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep. 13 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sep. 14 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sep. 18 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Sep. 19 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep. 21 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sep. 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 26 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sep. 28 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 01 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

Oct. 03 – Denver, CO – The JunkYard

Oct. 05 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 06 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Amphitheatre

Oct. 08 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Oct. 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Oct. 13 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Oct. 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 19 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 24 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Oct. 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater