Conan Gray is set to embark on his global “Found Heaven On Tour” in support of his upcoming album Found Heaven, which is slated for release on April 5. The tour will see Gray perform in 16 countries across the globe, kicking-off in Melbourne, Australia on July 11 and culminating in London, U.K. on November 10. Gray will be accompanied by artists Maisie Peters and electro-pop duo Between Friends.
The North American leg of the tour is slated to begin on September 19 at Minneapolis’ Armory. From there, the “Maniac” singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Las Vegas before wrapping up on October 16 in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena.
General on-sale for tickets will begin on Friday, March 8 via Gray’s official website. Fans can secure their spot at Gray’s concert by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
Gray’s upcoming album, Found Heaven, is co-produced by Max Martin, Greg Kurstin, and Shawn Everett. With singles such as “Lonely Dancers,” “Killing Me,” and “Winner” already receiving critical acclaim and amassing millions of streams worldwide.
A complete list of “Found Heaven On Tour” dates can be found below:
FOUND HEAVEN ON TOUR 2024 DATES
AUSTRALIA
Thu Jul 11 – Melbourne, Australia – John Cain Arena
Sat Jul 13 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall
Wed Jul 17 – Sydney, Australia – ICC Sydney Theatre
Fri Jul 19 – Adelaide, Australia – Spin Off Festival
NORTH AMERICA
Thu Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Sat Sep 21 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Mon Sep 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed Sep 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon Sep 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Oct 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann
Thu Oct 03 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Fri Oct 04 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun Oct 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Fri Oct 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Chelsea Theater at Cosmopolitan
Sun Oct 13 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
Tue Oct 15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Thu Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Fri Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Oct 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Wed Oct 23 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Fri Oct 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Sat Oct 26 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
EUROPE/UK
Sat Nov 2 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live
Mon Nov 4 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
Tue Nov 5 – Paris, France – Zénith Paris la Villette
Thu Nov 7 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
Sun Nov 10 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley
