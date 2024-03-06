Conan Gray is set to embark on his global “Found Heaven On Tour” in support of his upcoming album Found Heaven, which is slated for release on April 5. The tour will see Gray perform in 16 countries across the globe, kicking-off in Melbourne, Australia on July 11 and culminating in London, U.K. on November 10. Gray will be accompanied by artists Maisie Peters and electro-pop duo Between Friends.

The North American leg of the tour is slated to begin on September 19 at Minneapolis’ Armory. From there, the “Maniac” singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Las Vegas before wrapping up on October 16 in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena.

General on-sale for tickets will begin on Friday, March 8 via Gray’s official website. Fans can secure their spot at Gray’s concert by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Gray’s upcoming album, Found Heaven, is co-produced by Max Martin, Greg Kurstin, and Shawn Everett. With singles such as “Lonely Dancers,” “Killing Me,” and “Winner” already receiving critical acclaim and amassing millions of streams worldwide.

A complete list of “Found Heaven On Tour” dates can be found below:

FOUND HEAVEN ON TOUR 2024 DATES

AUSTRALIA

Thu Jul 11 – Melbourne, Australia – John Cain Arena

Sat Jul 13 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall

Wed Jul 17 – Sydney, Australia – ICC Sydney Theatre

Fri Jul 19 – Adelaide, Australia – Spin Off Festival

NORTH AMERICA

Thu Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Sat Sep 21 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Mon Sep 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Sep 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Sep 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Oct 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann

Thu Oct 03 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Fri Oct 04 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun Oct 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Fri Oct 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Chelsea Theater at Cosmopolitan

Sun Oct 13 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Tue Oct 15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Thu Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Oct 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed Oct 23 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Fri Oct 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Sat Oct 26 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

EUROPE/UK

Sat Nov 2 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mon Nov 4 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Tue Nov 5 – Paris, France – Zénith Paris la Villette

Thu Nov 7 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

Sun Nov 10 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley