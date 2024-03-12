The Las Vegas Aces, a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) team, have achieved a milestone ahead of their 2024 season. In a significant move for the league, the Aces have completely sold out their allocation of season ticket memberships, marking a historic first for any WNBA team.

The Aces’ success on the court has most likely contributed to the surge in ticket sales. The Aces have clinched the last two WNBA Championships and are gearing up to defend their title. Their journey begins on May 14, as they face off against the Phoenix Mercury at their home turf.

While season tickets are no longer available, fans still have the opportunity to catch the action live. Single tickets for the Aces’ game at the iconic T-Mobile Arena in September will go on sale by the end of March. Additionally, a limited number of single-game tickets for the team’s other 19 home games at the Michelob Ultra Arena will be available by late April.

The T-Mobile Arena, with a capacity of 20,000, is renowned for hosting major sporting events and concerts. While it is traditionally home to the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights, the Aces will also make history by playing a one-off game at the venue.

For the majority of their home games, the Aces will return to the Michelob Ultra Arena – with tickets starting as low as $15 through the AXS ticketing platform.