Louie TheSinger, the breakout Mexican American artist, is embarking on his debut U.S. tour, “Desperado.” The tour is slated to take place in 20 cities across America from June to July.

The tour is set to kick off on June 15 in Orlando at the House of Blues. From there, the singer is expected to visit cities such as Atlanta, Austin, Sacramento, San Diego, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C., before wrapping up on July 27 in Charlotte at The Underground.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale, beginning on Tuesday, March 26. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program until Thursday, March 28, at 10 p.m. local time. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

Fans can also secure their tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of “Desperado” tour dates can be found below:

Desperado 2024 Tour Dates

Sat June 15 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Sun June 16 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Thurs June 20 – Corpus Christi, TX – Brewster Street Icehouse

Fri June 21 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Sat June 22 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

Fri June 28 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Sat June 29 – Bakersfield, CA – Fox Theater

Sun June 30 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Fri July 05 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Sat July 06 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Sun July 07 – Fayetteville, AR – George Majestic Lounge

Wed July 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

Thu July 11 – Denver, CO –Summit

Sat July 13 – Chicago, IL – Windy City Smoke Out

Wed July 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

Fri July 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Sat July 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Novo

Sun July 21 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Fri July 26 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

Sat July 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground