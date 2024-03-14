Grammy Award-winning singer Meghan Trainor announced she is gearing up for her first tour in seven years, titled “The Timeless Tour,” which is scheduled to take place from September to October. Special guests set to join the singer are Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russel, Chris Olsen, and Ryan Trainor.

The “All About That Bass” singer is slated to hit the road on September 4 at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center. From there, she is scheduled to visit cities such as Philadelphia, Raleigh, Alpharetta, New York, and Phoenix before wrapping up on October 19 in Inglewood at the Kia Forum.

For tickets to “The Timeless Tour,” fan club members will have exclusive access to presale tickets until March 21, followed by Citi card members from March 19. The general sale opens on March 22 via Trainor’s official website. Fans can also see the “No Good For You” singer live by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Trainor is also getting ready to release her album, Timeless, on June 14, following her most recent single, “Been Like This,” featuring T-Pain.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Meghan Trainor | The Timeless Tour 2024

Sept. 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^#

Sept. 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center#

Sept. 07 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann^#

Sept. 10 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater^+

Sept. 12 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater^#

Sept. 13 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^#

Sept. 15 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion^#

Sept. 17 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live^#

Sept. 20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^#

Sept. 21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^#

Sept. 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*^#

Sept. 27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^+

Sept. 28 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage^+

Sept. 30 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill^+

Oct. 02 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^+

Oct. 04 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center^+

Oct. 05 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena^#

Oct. 08 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*^#

Oct. 10 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP^#

Oct. 12 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^#

Oct. 13 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^#

Oct. 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^#

Oct. 18 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre^#

Oct. 19 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum*^#

*With Natasha Bedingfield

^With Paul Russell

#With Chris Olsen

+With Ryan Trainor