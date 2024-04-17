The annual punk-rock festival will celebrate its 22nd edition by hosting the powerhouses of the genre for three days in Gainesville, Florida from October 25 through 27.

The first wave of the upcoming edition’s lineup includes Hot Water Music, who will play their 30th anniversary set, as well as The Bouncing Souls, who will welcome fans playing Hopeless Romantic, Gold Record, How I Spent My Summer Vacation, and Anchors Aweigh in full across two sets. Streetlight Manifesto will also take the stage with two sets, and the weekend will also include performances from Matt and Kim, Superchunk, Cursive, and Fucked Up.

Joyce Manor (Never Hungover Again), Ted Leo and the Pharmacists (Shake the Sheets), and Cloud Nothings (Here and Nowhere Else) are among the big-name artists on the bill.

Happy FEST 22 day! ✨🥳

Here is the first wave of bands playing this year.

~ The website is live!

~ 3-day passes go on sale April 22nd at 10am est!

~ The mystery tickets for the kick-off party are on sale & the bands will be announced May 15th, get your tix now! pic.twitter.com/QBeKYHj9IK — The Fest (@thefestfl) April 15, 2024

The Fest will also feature a number of indie rock, hardcore punk, metal, and ska acts, with The Flatliners, Mustard Plug, Scream, You Blew It! (playing Keep Doing What You’re Doing), and Big D and the Kids Table (two sets, including Good Luck in full), A Wilhelm Scream, Riverboat Gamblers, Planet Smashers, The Copyrights, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Further Seems Forever, Mean Jeans, Chris Gethard, pg.99, City of Caterpillar, Tim Barry, Brendan Kelly, Restorations, Broadway Calls, Kill Lincoln, Doc Hopper, Gameface, Single Mothers, Dikembe, Candy Hearts, and more taking the stage.

The event will spread across 13 venues in downtown Gainesville – all within walking distance of each other. Additional bands are set to be revealed on June 1.

As usual, The Fest offers a kickoff show for the early-birds in town with a “blind ticket price” of $20 until May 15. Those interested in the kickoff show that will be held on Thursday, October 24 can visit here for tickets and more information.

Tickets to The Fest will go on sale Monday, April 22 at 10 a.m. ET via The Fest’s official website.