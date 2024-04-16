Latin superstar Shakira is hitting the road for the “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” in support of her latest record of the same name.

Shakira said the tour will serve as a “celebration for my wolfpack.”

The trek is set to kick-off at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on November 2. From there, she’ll appear in Miami, Phoenix, Toronto, Boston, and Montreal, stopping in arenas like Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, the United Center in Chicago, and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Detroit will round-out the run at Little Caesars Arena on December 15.

Opening acts have not been announced at this time, and international dates are set to be revealed soon.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira’s 12th studio album, just dropped March 22 via Sony Latin. The record marks her first LP in seven years, following 2017’s El Dorado.

Tickets are available Friday, April 19 at 12 p.m. local time with the core RIFF via Shakira’s official website. Other presales will take place next week ahead of a general on sale Monday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

Find options to score Shakira tickets below, as well as Shakira’s full list of upcoming tour dates:

11/02 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

11/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/20 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

11/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

12/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

12/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

