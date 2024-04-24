Fans Down Under will have to wait a little longer to see The Weeknd on tour this year.

The “Blinding Lights” star’s postponed “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” throughout Australia and New Zealand has officially been called-off. Originally, the trek was slated to take place for 11 shows from November and December 2023, stopping in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland. However, two weeks before the tour began, it was postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.” At the time, organizers said the new dates would be announced for 2024, and new tickets would be valid for the new gigs.

However, a statement now confirms that although replacement dates were never announced, the 2023 tour will be cancelled while Live Nation works to reschedule the show. Ticketholders will receive an automatic refund.

The Weeknd last released Dawn FM in 2022, followed by the Original Motion Picture for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” as well as the deluxe edition of Starboy, in 2023.

See the cancelled dates below:

The Weeknd | After Hours Til Dawn Tour 2023 — CANCELLED

Nov. 20 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Nov. 21 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Nov. 24 — Accor Stadium, Sydney (*sold out)

Nov. 25 — Accor Stadium, Sydney (*sold out)

Nov. 27 — Accor Stadium, Sydney

Dec. 1 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Dec. 2 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Dec. 4 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Dec. 7 – Eden Park, Auckland

Dec. 8 — Eden Park, Auckland