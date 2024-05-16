The 2024 NFL schedule is out, and with it comes the opening salvo in the ticket sales for the league’s franchises across the country. Games will be played in three countries beyond the United States this season, but the marquee matchups are typically held at one of the franchises home stadiums.

With the schedule release, single-game tickets are on sale, meaning the next 48 hours are among the busiest of the year for the ticket market.

So what games anchor the 2024 season slate?

Six Marquee NFL Matchups – 2024 Season

A rematch of Super Bowl LIX in February, this one will take place at Levi’s Stadium, where the home team will hope to get some small measure of revenge after their OT loss in the battle for the Lombardi Trophy in February.

The season-opening headline matchup is a rematch of the AFC Championship Game in January. A battle of two of the league’s marquee quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson v. Patrick Mahomes means there’s no easing into the year for these two contending franchises.

Detroit has fashioned itself into one of the major contenders in the NFC, and its fans rode the wave of excitement into their playoff run a year ago. This one will pit them on the road against the always-strong Cowboys, who are looking to end a championship drought that is edging close to 30 years.

These two franchises will open their season in historic fashion, playing the first regular-season game in South America when they duel in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Philadelphia looked like a world-beater for the much of the season, opening at a 10-1 mark last fall – only to fade down the stretch. Can they get their mojo back south of the equator?

Stefon Diggs switched from the Bills to the Texans this offseason, making this early season tilt extra interesting, beyond the fact that it could feature two of the key contenders for the AFC crown.

Detroit’s season ended in the NFC Championship game against the 49ers, and they’ll be back on the same turf once more for this key late NFC matchup.

Check out the full NFL team-by-team schedules at NFL.com here. Find NFL tickets with no service fees for members here at Ticket Club.