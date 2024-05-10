Falling In Reverse is back with the announcement of their Summer 2024 headlinng tour, “The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination.” The trek is scheduled to coincide with their forthcoming album, Popular Monster, slated to drop on July 26.

“The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination” is set to kick off on August 18 in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Amphitheater. From there, the band is scheduled to make stops in various cities, including Salt Lake City, Houston, Boston, Buffalo, Chicago, Denver, and Phoenix before wrapping up on September 26 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

Joining Falling in Reverse on tour are Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, and Tech N9ne with additional support from Jeris Johnson and Nathan James on select dates.

The Ronnie Radke-led group has multiple RIAA-certified singles under their belt, including the 2x platinum hit song “Popular Monster.” Falling In Reverse’s catalog boasts 5 billion streams, with 1.7 billion coming from their released album singles.

A complete list of upcoming tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination Tour Dates

8/18 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Amphitheater*

8/21 — Airway Heights, WA — BECU Live at Northern Quest*

8/22 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre*

8/23 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

8/25 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

8/27 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater*

8/29 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

8/30 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

9/1 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

9/2 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^

9/4 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater^

9/6 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live^

9/7 — Scranton, PA — The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^

9/9 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion^

9/10 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater^

9/12 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake^

9/13 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center^

9/15 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

9/16 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park^

9/17 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^

9/20 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater^

9/21 — St Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

9/23 — Denver, CO — The JunkYard^

9/25 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

9/26 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum^

*With Nathan James

^With Jeris Johnson