The “Bulletproof” band Godsmack is heading out on a fall 2024 headlining U.S. tour.
Following appearances at Uheaval Festival and Inkcarceration Festival this summer, as well as a handful of radio festival dates throughout September — including 102.9 The HOG Hog Havoc in Milwaukee and St. Paul’s 93X Family Reunion — Godsmack will kick-off its headlining run in Little Rock on October 1. From there, they’ll appear in Reno, Portland, Colorado Springs, and Allentown before wrapping-up at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on October 26.
Nothing More and Flat Black will provide support on most dates, with Halestorm and Dorothy appearing during select gigs.
Godsmack will be touring in support of 2023’s Lighting Up the Sky, which the band has revealed will be their final studio album. The LP, which includes “You and I” and “Soul on Fire,” follows 2018’s When Legends Rise.
Find Godsmack’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:
Godsmack Tickets
Godsmack U.S. Tour Dates 2024
07/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival
07/20 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival
07/21 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino
07/23 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena
07/25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/26 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
09/26 – Saint Paul, MN @ 93X Family Reunion
09/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ 102.9 The HOG Hog Havoc
09/28 – Clarkston, MI @ 101 WRIF Detroit Riff Fest
10/01 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
10/02 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
10/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
10/05 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol
10/07 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
10/10 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
10/12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/13 – Kent, WA @ KISW 99.9 Halloween Hullabaloo
10/16 – Loveland, CO @ Blue FCU Arena
10/17 – Colorado, Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheatre
10/19 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena
10/20 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena
10/22 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
10/23 – Wheeling, WV @ Wesbanco Arena
10/25 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
10/26 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena