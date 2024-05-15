The “Bulletproof” band Godsmack is heading out on a fall 2024 headlining U.S. tour.

Following appearances at Uheaval Festival and Inkcarceration Festival this summer, as well as a handful of radio festival dates throughout September — including 102.9 The HOG Hog Havoc in Milwaukee and St. Paul’s 93X Family Reunion — Godsmack will kick-off its headlining run in Little Rock on October 1. From there, they’ll appear in Reno, Portland, Colorado Springs, and Allentown before wrapping-up at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on October 26.

Nothing More and Flat Black will provide support on most dates, with Halestorm and Dorothy appearing during select gigs.

Godsmack will be touring in support of 2023’s Lighting Up the Sky, which the band has revealed will be their final studio album. The LP, which includes “You and I” and “Soul on Fire,” follows 2018’s When Legends Rise.

Find Godsmack’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Godsmack Tickets

Godsmack U.S. Tour Dates 2024

07/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival

07/20 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival

07/21 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

07/23 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena

07/25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/26 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

09/26 – Saint Paul, MN @ 93X Family Reunion

09/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ 102.9 The HOG Hog Havoc

09/28 – Clarkston, MI @ 101 WRIF Detroit Riff Fest

10/01 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

10/02 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

10/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/05 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol

10/07 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

10/10 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

10/12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/13 – Kent, WA @ KISW 99.9 Halloween Hullabaloo

10/16 – Loveland, CO @ Blue FCU Arena

10/17 – Colorado, Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheatre

10/19 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena

10/20 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

10/22 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

10/23 – Wheeling, WV @ Wesbanco Arena

10/25 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

10/26 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena