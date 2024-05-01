Linkin Park, the iconic nu-metal band that took over the early 2000s, might be returning to the road soon.

The band, formerly fronted by the late Chester Bennington, went on a permanent hiatus following the death of their lead singer in 2017. While the band’s surviving members have only performed together since Bennington’s death once — in honor of the singer at a tribute concert in October of 2017 — they might be taking the stage once again.

According to a new report from Billboard, sources say the band is mulling the idea of a potential tour and festival headlining dates in 2025. The three surviving members — Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, and Dave Farrell — are reportedly considering hiring a female vocalist to succeed Bennington on tour.

Linkin Park has not officially commented on the rumors at this time, nor announced if they will bring another singer along for the ride.

While Bennington is widely considered as one of the most gifted vocalists of the 2000s — blending together heavy metal and hip-hop — fans have tossed around ideas of potential fill-ins. Last month, Evanescence frontman Amy Lee told iHeartRadio Canada that while fans had been talking about her joining the band, she hasn’t been contacted yet.

“But that’s awesome,” she said. “They should ask me about that. I don’t have a ton of free time, but I might do it part-time.”

Shinoda, on the other hand, made things clear during an interview with Revolver earlier this year, noting that “rumors always go around.”

“People always ask what’s next for the band, and the best answer I can ever give anybody is when there’s something to tell you, we will tell you,” Shinoda said.

Shhinoda encouraged fans to look out for any updates on LinkinPark.com, as nothing is confirmed — as of yet.

Linkin Park last released the full-length LP One More Light in 2017. The album followed several successful records including 2003’s Meteora, 2007’s Minutes to Midnight, and A Thousand Suns in 2010. They are best-known for their chart-topping debut Hybrid Theory in 2000, garnering massive attention with hits “Crawling” and “In the End.”