*NSYNC fans were in for a treat over the last year as the iconic boyband reunited together for the first time in 10 years and released a new single. Now, two major tour promoters are reportedly bidding on a possible reunion stadium tour.

According to TMZ, sources familiar with the situation said both Live Nation Entertainment and Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) — the two largest promoters in the world — have reached out to *NSYNC to explore the idea of a tour. TMZ reported that the band’s “interest was piqued,” particularly after all the support the received with the newly-released track “Better Place,” which was featured in the “Trolls” movie.

While sources were not specific, they told the publication that both promoters presented the bad with some “serious financial numbers,” and the group is mulling over the offers. No decisions are expected to be made soon, however, TMZ notes that if a reunion tour did commence, it wouldn’t take place until 2025.

Currently, Justin Timberlake is focused on his solo work; the “Selfish” singer is on “The Forget Tomorrow” world tour, which is set to run through December. Joey Fatone, on the other hand, just finished a tour with Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean earlier this year.