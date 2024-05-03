R&B artist Lucky Daye is gearing up for “The Algorithm Tour.” The trek is set to coincide with the release of his new album, Algorithm, scheduled for release in June. Singer-songwriter Fana Hues is slated to provide support.

“The Algorithm Tour” is expected to kick off on July 11 in San Francisco at The Warfield. From there, the Grammy Award-winning artist will make his way to various cities such as Denver, Nashville, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, New York, New Orleans, and Dallas before his final performance on August 28 in Los Angeles, at the Greek Theatre.

Daye earned 11 Grammy nominations and a win for Best Progressive R&B Album for his EP Table for Two in 2021. His sophomore album, Candydrip, earned him a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album with his single “Over,” securing a spot on Billboard Hot 100.

Daye’s most recent single, “HERicane,” from his new album, has already garnered critical acclaim from UPROXX, VIBE, and HYPEBEAST.

Tickets for “The Algorithm Tour” are set to go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10:00 a.m. local time. A complete list of ticketing options and tour dates can be found below:

The Algorithm Tour Dates

Thu Jul 11 2024 | San Francisco, CA | The Warfield

Sat Jul 13 2024 | Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom

Sun Jul 14 2024 | Seattle, WA | Showbox Sodo

Wed Jul 17 2024 | Denver, CO| The Ogden Theatre

Fri Jul 19 2024 | Minneapolis, MN | The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Sat Jul 20 2024 | Milwaukee, WI | The Rave

Sun Jul 21 2024 | St. Louis, MO | The Pageant

Tue Jul 23 2024 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

Wed Jul 24 2024 | Indianapolis, IN | Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Fri Jul 26 2024 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Jul 27 2024 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Jul 28 2024 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s

Tue Jul 30 2024 | Cleveland, OH | Agora Theatre

Wed Jul 31 2024 | Toronto, Ontario | HISTORY

Fri Aug 02 2024 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre

Sat Aug 03 2024 | Washington, DC | The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun Aug 04 2024 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Aug 06 2024 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues Boston

Wed Aug 07 2024 | New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall

Fri Aug 09 2024 | Norfolk, VA | The NorVa

Sat Aug 10 2024 | Charlotte, NC |The Fillmore Charlotte

Sun Aug 11 2024 | Raleigh, NC | The Ritz

Tue Aug 13 2024 | Orlando, FL | House of Blues Orlando

Thu Aug 15 2024 | Birmingham, AL | Iron City

Fri Aug 16 2024 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

Sat Aug 17 2024 | New Orleans, LA | The Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Aug 20 2024 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Wed Aug 21 2024 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center

Thu Aug 22 2024 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

Sat Aug 24 2024 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Sun Aug 25 2024 | San Diego, CA | SOMA

Tue Aug 27 2024 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues Anaheim

Wed Aug 28 2024 | Los Angeles, CA | Greek Theatre