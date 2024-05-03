R&B artist Lucky Daye is gearing up for “The Algorithm Tour.” The trek is set to coincide with the release of his new album, Algorithm, scheduled for release in June. Singer-songwriter Fana Hues is slated to provide support.
“The Algorithm Tour” is expected to kick off on July 11 in San Francisco at The Warfield. From there, the Grammy Award-winning artist will make his way to various cities such as Denver, Nashville, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, New York, New Orleans, and Dallas before his final performance on August 28 in Los Angeles, at the Greek Theatre.
Daye earned 11 Grammy nominations and a win for Best Progressive R&B Album for his EP Table for Two in 2021. His sophomore album, Candydrip, earned him a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album with his single “Over,” securing a spot on Billboard Hot 100.
Daye’s most recent single, “HERicane,” from his new album, has already garnered critical acclaim from UPROXX, VIBE, and HYPEBEAST.
Tickets for “The Algorithm Tour” are set to go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10:00 a.m. local time. A complete list of ticketing options and tour dates can be found below:
The Algorithm Tour Dates
Thu Jul 11 2024 | San Francisco, CA | The Warfield
Sat Jul 13 2024 | Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom
Sun Jul 14 2024 | Seattle, WA | Showbox Sodo
Wed Jul 17 2024 | Denver, CO| The Ogden Theatre
Fri Jul 19 2024 | Minneapolis, MN | The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
Sat Jul 20 2024 | Milwaukee, WI | The Rave
Sun Jul 21 2024 | St. Louis, MO | The Pageant
Tue Jul 23 2024 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium
Wed Jul 24 2024 | Indianapolis, IN | Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Fri Jul 26 2024 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sat Jul 27 2024 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit
Sun Jul 28 2024 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s
Tue Jul 30 2024 | Cleveland, OH | Agora Theatre
Wed Jul 31 2024 | Toronto, Ontario | HISTORY
Fri Aug 02 2024 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre
Sat Aug 03 2024 | Washington, DC | The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sun Aug 04 2024 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Aug 06 2024 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues Boston
Wed Aug 07 2024 | New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall
Fri Aug 09 2024 | Norfolk, VA | The NorVa
Sat Aug 10 2024 | Charlotte, NC |The Fillmore Charlotte
Sun Aug 11 2024 | Raleigh, NC | The Ritz
Tue Aug 13 2024 | Orlando, FL | House of Blues Orlando
Thu Aug 15 2024 | Birmingham, AL | Iron City
Fri Aug 16 2024 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle
Sat Aug 17 2024 | New Orleans, LA | The Fillmore New Orleans
Tue Aug 20 2024 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Wed Aug 21 2024 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center
Thu Aug 22 2024 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom
Sat Aug 24 2024 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
Sun Aug 25 2024 | San Diego, CA | SOMA
Tue Aug 27 2024 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues Anaheim
Wed Aug 28 2024 | Los Angeles, CA | Greek Theatre