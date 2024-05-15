Utah’s new ice hockey expansion team is heading to the NHL during the 2024-2025 season, but before their arrival, the team has to decide on one important detail: their name.
The Utah NHL team, based in Salt Lake City, will compete as a member of the Central Division in the Western Conference, hosting games at the Delta Center. During the upcoming season, the team will play without an official name, mascot, or colors, though their full identity will be developed in time for the 2025-2026 season. In the meantime, the team will wear “Utah” jerseys.
Earlier this month, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith — who recently purchased the Arizona Coyotes franchise — posted a survey to social media, asking fans to help choose the team’s name. The poll incudes 20 options that were chosen from a previous ballot — ranging from weather-related names to odes to mythical creatures.
Here is the full list of the 20 options:
- Utah Outlaws
- Utah Frost
- Utah Powder
- Utah Canyons
- Utah Squall
- Utah Freeze
- Utah Swarm
- Utah Blast
- Utah Ice
- Utah HC
- Utah Black Diamonds
- Utah Caribou
- Utah Fury
- Utah Hive
- Utah Mountaineers
- Utah Blizzard
- Utah Yeti
- Utah Mammoth
- Utah Glaciers
- Utah Venom
Fans took to social media to respond:
In this unique opportunity, fans will be able to vote for their favorite name through May 22 here.