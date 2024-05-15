Utah’s new ice hockey expansion team is heading to the NHL during the 2024-2025 season, but before their arrival, the team has to decide on one important detail: their name.

The Utah NHL team, based in Salt Lake City, will compete as a member of the Central Division in the Western Conference, hosting games at the Delta Center. During the upcoming season, the team will play without an official name, mascot, or colors, though their full identity will be developed in time for the 2025-2026 season. In the meantime, the team will wear “Utah” jerseys.

Earlier this month, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith — who recently purchased the Arizona Coyotes franchise — posted a survey to social media, asking fans to help choose the team’s name. The poll incudes 20 options that were chosen from a previous ballot — ranging from weather-related names to odes to mythical creatures.

Utah! Our NHL team is here. Help us choose a name. https://t.co/xhFewNfnyD — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) May 9, 2024

Here is the full list of the 20 options:

Utah Outlaws

Utah Frost

Utah Powder

Utah Canyons

Utah Squall

Utah Freeze

Utah Swarm

Utah Blast

Utah Ice

Utah HC

Utah Black Diamonds

Utah Caribou

Utah Fury

Utah Hive

Utah Mountaineers

Utah Blizzard

Utah Yeti

Utah Mammoth

Utah Glaciers

Utah Venom

Fans took to social media to respond:

Take the “s” off. Just Black Diamond. — miles (@brasidas556) May 9, 2024

MAMMOTH FRIENDS LET’S RIDE! — JustAnotherDad (@TrueHalfCrack) May 9, 2024

Outlaws, Yeti’s, Black Diamonds and Vemon’s are the ones i picked. any of those go hard for a team name. coming from a fan of one of the original 6 teams (@NHLBruins) — ƬΣ𝘋𝘋𝘠 🇬🇷🇮🇹𓅓 (@TedtheGretalian) May 9, 2024

I know Utah Canyons will likely lose out to more popular picks but to me it best represents both the snowy north and red rock south that makes our state unique. Will be happy with most of these though. — ScottTheAmazing (@ScottTheAmazing) May 9, 2024

Sad to not see the Utah Raptors pic.twitter.com/y8rJl1pgKf — notasdfghjklx (@notasdfghjklx) May 9, 2024

Outlaws is it. The rest feel Mickey Mouse — GrayGuitar (@GV8351) May 9, 2024

In this unique opportunity, fans will be able to vote for their favorite name through May 22 here.