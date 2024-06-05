The Japanese pop-metal trio behind BABYMETAL area hitting the road for a head banging tour this fall, featuring support from Scene Queen.
The 15-date tour kicks-off at Hard Rock Orlando on November 5, followed by shows in cities like Washington, D.C., Madison, Des Moines, Raleigh, and Charlotte. They’ll appear at New York City’s Terminal 5, The Egyptian Room in Indianapolis, The Criterion in Oklahoma City, and Albuquerque’s Revel Entertainment Center before wrapping-up at Anaheim’s House of Blues on December 3.
Metalcore’s Scene Queen, who has quickly garnered attention in the scene for her certified “Bimbocore” genre, aggressive lyrics, and a female-driven audience, will provide support on nearly all dates, with other opening acts to be announced.
Fans can also catch BABYMETAL performing across the U.K. and Europe this summer at festivals like Rock I’m Park and Rock am Ring festivals in Germany, the Netherlands’ Pinkpop Festival, and Hellfest in France.
BABYMETAL first arrived in 2010, hailing from Tokyo. While many Japanese artists offer bright and airy music, the group aims to combine “Kawaii cuteness” with heavy metal. Following their debut self-titled, which earned attention with hits like “Megitsune” and “Headbangeeeerrrrr!!!!!”, the returned with three more albums.
Find BABYMETAL’s upcoming headlining tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options, below:
BABYMETAL North American Tour 2024
11/05 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando
11/06 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood
11/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/13 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National
11/18 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/21 – Bethlehem, PA @ WindStar Creek Event Center
11/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center
11/24 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
11/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant
11/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
11/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
12/03 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues