The Japanese pop-metal trio behind BABYMETAL area hitting the road for a head banging tour this fall, featuring support from Scene Queen.

The 15-date tour kicks-off at Hard Rock Orlando on November 5, followed by shows in cities like Washington, D.C., Madison, Des Moines, Raleigh, and Charlotte. They’ll appear at New York City’s Terminal 5, The Egyptian Room in Indianapolis, The Criterion in Oklahoma City, and Albuquerque’s Revel Entertainment Center before wrapping-up at Anaheim’s House of Blues on December 3.

Metalcore’s Scene Queen, who has quickly garnered attention in the scene for her certified “Bimbocore” genre, aggressive lyrics, and a female-driven audience, will provide support on nearly all dates, with other opening acts to be announced.

Fans can also catch BABYMETAL performing across the U.K. and Europe this summer at festivals like Rock I’m Park and Rock am Ring festivals in Germany, the Netherlands’ Pinkpop Festival, and Hellfest in France.

BABYMETAL first arrived in 2010, hailing from Tokyo. While many Japanese artists offer bright and airy music, the group aims to combine “Kawaii cuteness” with heavy metal. Following their debut self-titled, which earned attention with hits like “Megitsune” and “Headbangeeeerrrrr!!!!!”, the returned with three more albums.

Find BABYMETAL’s upcoming headlining tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options, below:

BABYMETAL North American Tour 2024

11/05 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando

11/06 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood

11/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/13 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National

11/18 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/21 – Bethlehem, PA @ WindStar Creek Event Center

11/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center

11/24 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

11/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant

11/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

11/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

12/03 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues