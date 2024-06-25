Eminem is set to headline the 2024 Formula 1 US Grand Prix concert in Austin, scheduled for October 19. The rapper is slated to take the Germania Insurance Super Stage on the second night of the event with Sting joining him as headliner.

Eminem took to Instagram to share the news with his followers. “‘Dare me to drive?!’ #Formula1 Austin TX 10/19,” he posted, quoting lyrics from his early-career anthems like “My Name Is” and “Stan.”

The “Lose Yourself” singer is also gearing up for the release of his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). While no official date has been announced, the album is set to drop this summer. In May, the rapper released his single, “Houdini,” which quickly became a hit, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and marking his highest-charting single of the decade.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) follows his 2020 release, Music to Be Murdered By, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning Eminem’s 10th consecutive chart-topping album.

To purchase your tickets to watch Eminem live at the 2024 Formula 1 US Grand Prix concert, fans can visit ticketing websites.

