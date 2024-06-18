Country music legend George Strait performed at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, drawing 110,905 fans on Saturday night.

This turnout set a new record for the largest single-ticketed concert in US history, surpassing the previous record held by The Grateful Dead, who amassed 107,019 fans at their 1977 performance at Raceway Park in New Jersey.

The record-setting concert not only marked a milestone in Strait’s career but also set a new attendance record for Kyle Field. The previous record was set in October 2014, when Texas A&M’s football team faced Ole Miss.

During the concert, Strait introduced new material from his upcoming album Cowboys And Dreamers, slated for release on September 6. Among these were the fresh tracks “MIA in MIA” and a cover of Waylon Jennings’ “Waymore’s Blues.” He also performed a number of his classic songs, such as “Amarillo By Morning,” “Check Yes or No,” and “Here for a Good Time.”

Looking ahead, Strait and his Ace in the Hole Band are set to continue their tour with upcoming stadium shows. The “Carrying Your Love With Me” singer has four stops left on his tour, including performances on June 29 in Salt Lake City, UT, at Rice-Eccles Stadium, July 13 in Detroit at Ford Field, and July 20 in Chicago at Soldier Field before bringing his final show to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on December 7.

