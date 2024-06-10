Singer, songwriter, and actor Joshua Bassett announced “The Golden Years” tour, which includes stops in 24 North American cities. Thomas Day is slated to provide support.

The North American leg of the tour is scheduled to begin on July 30 at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix. From there, Bassett is slated to visit other major cities such as Houston, New Orleans, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, and Chicago before wrapping up on September 3 in Los Angeles at the YouTube Theater.

Following the North American leg of the tour, Bassett will bring his trek to Europe, starting in Dublin on September 16, with additional performances in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona, before his final performance in Copenhagen on October 9.

This announcement follows the release of Bassett’s new song “The Golden Years,” the lead single from his forthcoming debut album of the same name, which is set to drop on July 26.

The past year, Bassett has sold out venues worldwide during his spring headlining tour and reprised his role as Ricky in the fourth season of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Tickets are set to be available starting Tuesday, June 11, with various presales running throughout the week. The general on sale will begin on Friday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with tickets available at joshuatbassett.com.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options as well as “The Golden Years” tour dates can be found below:

Joshua Bassett Tickets

Joshua Bassett tickets at MEGAseats

Joshua Bassett tickets at joshuabassett.com

Joshua Bassett tickets at StubHub

Joshua Bassett tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Joshua Bassett tickets at Vivid Seats

The Golden Years Tour Dates

North America

Tue Jul 30 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu Aug 01 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Aug 02 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Sat Aug 03 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

Mon Aug 05 — New Orleans, LA — Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Aug 06 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 08 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Aug 09 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Co.

Sat Aug 10 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

Mon Aug 12 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue Aug 13 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 14 — Baltimore, MD — Pier Six Pavilion

Fri Aug 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Presented by Highmark

Sat Aug 17 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 20 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall

Wed Aug 21 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall

Fri Aug 23 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 24 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Aug 25 — Minneapolis, MN — Armory

Tue Aug 27 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Wed Aug 28 — Sandy, UT — Sandy Amphitheater

Fri Aug 30 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sun Sep 01 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Tue Sep 03 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Europe

Mon Sep 16 — Dublin, IE — 3Olympia Theatre

Tue Sep 17 — Belfast, UK — Ulster Hall

Thu Sep 19 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Fri Sep 20 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy

Sun Sep 22 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo

Mon Sep 23 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo

Wed Sep 25 — Brussels, BE — La Madeleine

Fri Sep 27 — Amsterdam, NL — Melkweg

Sun Sep 29 — Paris, FR — Salle Pleyel

Tue Oct 1 — Barcelona, ES — Razzmatazz

Thu Oct 3 — Milan, IT — Fabrique

Sat Oct 5 — Munich, DE — Muffathalle

Sun Oct 6 — Cologne, DE — Carlswerk Victoria

Mon Oct 7 — Berlin, DE — Huxleys Neue Welt

Wed Oct 9 — Copenhagen, DK — Vega