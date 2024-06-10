Singer, songwriter, and actor Joshua Bassett announced “The Golden Years” tour, which includes stops in 24 North American cities. Thomas Day is slated to provide support.
The North American leg of the tour is scheduled to begin on July 30 at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix. From there, Bassett is slated to visit other major cities such as Houston, New Orleans, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, and Chicago before wrapping up on September 3 in Los Angeles at the YouTube Theater.
Following the North American leg of the tour, Bassett will bring his trek to Europe, starting in Dublin on September 16, with additional performances in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona, before his final performance in Copenhagen on October 9.
This announcement follows the release of Bassett’s new song “The Golden Years,” the lead single from his forthcoming debut album of the same name, which is set to drop on July 26.
The past year, Bassett has sold out venues worldwide during his spring headlining tour and reprised his role as Ricky in the fourth season of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Tickets are set to be available starting Tuesday, June 11, with various presales running throughout the week. The general on sale will begin on Friday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with tickets available at joshuatbassett.com.
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options as well as “The Golden Years” tour dates can be found below:
Joshua Bassett Tickets
Joshua Bassett tickets at MEGAseats
Joshua Bassett tickets at joshuabassett.com
Joshua Bassett tickets at StubHub
Joshua Bassett tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Joshua Bassett tickets at Vivid Seats
The Golden Years Tour Dates
North America
Tue Jul 30 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
Thu Aug 01 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Aug 02 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
Sat Aug 03 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
Mon Aug 05 — New Orleans, LA — Fillmore New Orleans
Tue Aug 06 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place
Thu Aug 08 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy
Fri Aug 09 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Co.
Sat Aug 10 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium
Mon Aug 12 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater
Tue Aug 13 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 14 — Baltimore, MD — Pier Six Pavilion
Fri Aug 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Presented by Highmark
Sat Aug 17 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Aug 20 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall
Wed Aug 21 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall
Fri Aug 23 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 24 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Aug 25 — Minneapolis, MN — Armory
Tue Aug 27 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Wed Aug 28 — Sandy, UT — Sandy Amphitheater
Fri Aug 30 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sun Sep 01 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Tue Sep 03 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater
Europe
Mon Sep 16 — Dublin, IE — 3Olympia Theatre
Tue Sep 17 — Belfast, UK — Ulster Hall
Thu Sep 19 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
Fri Sep 20 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy
Sun Sep 22 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo
Mon Sep 23 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo
Wed Sep 25 — Brussels, BE — La Madeleine
Fri Sep 27 — Amsterdam, NL — Melkweg
Sun Sep 29 — Paris, FR — Salle Pleyel
Tue Oct 1 — Barcelona, ES — Razzmatazz
Thu Oct 3 — Milan, IT — Fabrique
Sat Oct 5 — Munich, DE — Muffathalle
Sun Oct 6 — Cologne, DE — Carlswerk Victoria
Mon Oct 7 — Berlin, DE — Huxleys Neue Welt
Wed Oct 9 — Copenhagen, DK — Vega