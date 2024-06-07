In a return to the music scene, Keanu Reeves’ rock band Dogstar has announced their 2024 US tour dates, in support of their comeback album. Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees marks the band’s first new album release in 20 years.
Dubbed the “Summer Vacation” Tour, Dogstar’s North American leg is set to begin on August 8 in Indianapolis at the Indiana State Fair. From there, the band is slated to make appearances in Lexington, Mashantucket, Reno, Jacksonville, Santa Cruz, and Las Vegas before wrapping up on September 21 in Maricopa at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino.
Dogstar expressed their excitement about the upcoming tour in a statement:
“We are having the best time out here on the road interacting with fans at these shows, we wanted to keep it going! For this next US run starting in August, we will be planning to try out some new songs as well — hope to see you out there!”
General ticket sales will open on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find more details and information about pre-sale tickets by visiting Dogstar’s official website.
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:
Dogstar Tickets
Dogstar tickets at DogStarOfficial.com
Dogstar tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Dogstar tickets at Vivid Seats
Summer Vacation Tour Dates
06/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
06/07 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/08 – Nürburg, DE @ Rock am Ring
06/09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal
06/11 – Zürich, CH @ Kaufleuten
06/13 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ NovaRock
06/14 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People
06/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt
06/18 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
06/19 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
06/23 – Gardone Riviera, IT @ Festival del Vittoriale
06/24 – Udine, IT @ Castello di Udine
06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival
06/27 – Kragujevac, RS @ Arsenal Fest
06/29 – Bologna, IT @ Bonsai Garden
06/30 – Turin, IT @ OGR Sonic City
08/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana State Fair
08/09 – Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
08/11 – Lexington, KY @ Lexington Opera House
08/13 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
08/14 – Richmond, VA @ The National
08/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
08/17 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
08/18 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino
08/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
08/22 – Windsor, ON @ Caesar’s Windsor
08/23 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Hammond Casino
08/24 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall
08/27 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro
08/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
08/30 – Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Casino Resort
08/31 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino
09/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
09/06 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
09/07 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Music and Arts Festival (Britt Festival Pavilion)
09/08 – Forest Grove, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge
09/10 – Airway Heights, WA @ Spokane Live
09/13 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium
09/14 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento
09/15 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
09/17 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater
09/19 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort SoCal
09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
09/21 – Maricopa, AZ @ Harrah’s Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino