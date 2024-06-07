In a return to the music scene, Keanu Reeves’ rock band Dogstar has announced their 2024 US tour dates, in support of their comeback album. Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees marks the band’s first new album release in 20 years.

Dubbed the “Summer Vacation” Tour, Dogstar’s North American leg is set to begin on August 8 in Indianapolis at the Indiana State Fair. From there, the band is slated to make appearances in Lexington, Mashantucket, Reno, Jacksonville, Santa Cruz, and Las Vegas before wrapping up on September 21 in Maricopa at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino.

Dogstar expressed their excitement about the upcoming tour in a statement:

“We are having the best time out here on the road interacting with fans at these shows, we wanted to keep it going! For this next US run starting in August, we will be planning to try out some new songs as well — hope to see you out there!”

General ticket sales will open on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find more details and information about pre-sale tickets by visiting Dogstar’s official website.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Summer Vacation Tour Dates

06/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

06/07 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/08 – Nürburg, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

06/11 – Zürich, CH @ Kaufleuten

06/13 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ NovaRock

06/14 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People

06/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt

06/18 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

06/19 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

06/23 – Gardone Riviera, IT @ Festival del Vittoriale

06/24 – Udine, IT @ Castello di Udine

06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/27 – Kragujevac, RS @ Arsenal Fest

06/29 – Bologna, IT @ Bonsai Garden

06/30 – Turin, IT @ OGR Sonic City

08/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana State Fair

08/09 – Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

08/11 – Lexington, KY @ Lexington Opera House

08/13 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

08/14 – Richmond, VA @ The National

08/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

08/17 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

08/18 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino

08/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

08/22 – Windsor, ON @ Caesar’s Windsor

08/23 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Hammond Casino

08/24 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall

08/27 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro

08/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

08/30 – Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Casino Resort

08/31 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

09/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

09/06 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

09/07 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Music and Arts Festival (Britt Festival Pavilion)

09/08 – Forest Grove, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge

09/10 – Airway Heights, WA @ Spokane Live

09/13 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

09/14 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento

09/15 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

09/17 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

09/19 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort SoCal

09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

09/21 – Maricopa, AZ @ Harrah’s Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino