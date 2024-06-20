The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is returning in November, and this year, a new ticket option is up-for-grabs.

The new three-day Heineken General Admission ticket will offer a seat in the South Koval Zone with premier views of the Koval Straightaway. Additionally, ticketholders will have access to entertainment, complimentary food and beverage options, and more. Ticket prices begin at $1,350 and will be standing-room-only with unassigned bleacher-style seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We continuously strive to deliver value and broaden our product ladder to make the Las Vegas Grand Prix accessible to more fans, while maintaining exceptional fan experiences,” chief executive of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Renee Wilm, said.

Wilm said this is a new ticket type that offers a “premium general admission experience in the heat of the action at a price point which is much more affordable than last year’s product offering for the same circuit location.”

This year’s race is set to take place from November 21 to 23. It follows last year’s inaugural event, where Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took the crown. The Formula 1 Exhibition is also set to kick-off in the U.K. for the first time this August at London’s ExCel Centre.

Heineken General Admission tickets will head on sale June 24. American Express card members will have early access to the sale, with 10% off legible ticket purchases through Amex Presale Tickets between June 20 and 22.