Mexican singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solís is set to embark on a solo tour across the U.S. this summer.

The established musician recently commenced his Las Vegas residency with his band Los Bukis at Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, which will return to the Sin City in July and September. Meanwhile, he’ll also be busy with the “Eternamente Agradecido World Tour” which can be translated into English as “Eternally Grateful.”

Solís will begin his headlining solo run from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on August 9. From there, he’ll perform in several cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, and more before wrapping-up the tour in Palm Desert, California at the Acrisure Arena on November 9.

The connoisseur of ‘grupero’ will bring his music to cities he’s never visited before, “offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience his music live,” a press release notes.

Solís launched his career in the early ’70s when he co-founded Los Bukis, acting as the lead vocalist, songwriter and guitarist of the group. Following their break-up, he pursued a solo career with a debut solo album, En Pleno Vuelo, released in 1996. From 1996 through 2013, he dropped ten studio albums, including his most recent — Gracias Por Estar Aquí. His work earned him five Latin Grammy Awards, two Lo Nuestro Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He’s written over 300 songs, including hits like “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” “Más Que Tu Amigo,” “Mi Eterno Amor Secreto,” and more. Solís was also recognized as Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2022.

Solís’ recent residency on Las Vegas Strip marked the first time a Las Vegas residency hosts a full Spanish-language act.

Find Solís’ full “Eternamente Agradecido World Tour” touring schedule below, as well as various purchasing options:

Marco Antonio Solís Ticket Links

Marco Antonio Solís tickets at MEGAseats

Marco Antonio Solís tickets at Marcoantoniosolis.com

Marco Antonio Solís tickets at StubHub

Marco Antonio Solís tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Marco Antonio Solís tickets at Vivid Seats

Marco Antonio Solís Tour Dates

Aug 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Aug 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Aug 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Aug 31 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sep 01 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater*

Sep 06 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

Sep 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sep 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Oct 04 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct 05 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Oct 12 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Oct 13 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

Oct 18 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Oct 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

Nov 01 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Nov 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Nov 09 -Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena