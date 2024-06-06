Mexican singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solís is set to embark on a solo tour across the U.S. this summer.
The established musician recently commenced his Las Vegas residency with his band Los Bukis at Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, which will return to the Sin City in July and September. Meanwhile, he’ll also be busy with the “Eternamente Agradecido World Tour” which can be translated into English as “Eternally Grateful.”
Solís will begin his headlining solo run from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on August 9. From there, he’ll perform in several cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, and more before wrapping-up the tour in Palm Desert, California at the Acrisure Arena on November 9.
The connoisseur of ‘grupero’ will bring his music to cities he’s never visited before, “offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience his music live,” a press release notes.
Solís launched his career in the early ’70s when he co-founded Los Bukis, acting as the lead vocalist, songwriter and guitarist of the group. Following their break-up, he pursued a solo career with a debut solo album, En Pleno Vuelo, released in 1996. From 1996 through 2013, he dropped ten studio albums, including his most recent — Gracias Por Estar Aquí. His work earned him five Latin Grammy Awards, two Lo Nuestro Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
He’s written over 300 songs, including hits like “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” “Más Que Tu Amigo,” “Mi Eterno Amor Secreto,” and more. Solís was also recognized as Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2022.
Solís’ recent residency on Las Vegas Strip marked the first time a Las Vegas residency hosts a full Spanish-language act.
Find Solís’ full “Eternamente Agradecido World Tour” touring schedule below, as well as various purchasing options:
Marco Antonio Solís Tour Dates
Aug 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Aug 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
Aug 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Aug 31 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sep 01 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater*
Sep 06 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
Sep 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sep 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Oct 04 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Oct 05 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Oct 12 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Oct 13 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
Oct 18 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Oct 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
Nov 01 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Nov 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Nov 09 -Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena