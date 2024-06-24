Metalcore group Wage War is heading out on a fall headlining tour across the U.S. this fall with ERRA.

“The Stigma Tour” kicks-off at at Chicago’s Radius on September 29 following performances at WRIF RIFF FEST and KXXR Radio Show. From there, they’ll appear in Boston, Denver, Portland, Boise, San Diego, and Houston, making stops along the way at venues like Wallingford’s Oakdale Theatre, The Wellmont Theater in Montclair, San Francisco’s The Sound, and the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach before wrapping-up at The Eastern in Atlanta on November 3.

Alongside direct support from ERRA — who just dropped the highly-acclaimed record CURE earlier this year — Thrown and Fame on Fire will open the show.

Wage War is touring in support of their fifth studio album, STIGMA, which the band described as “a collection of songs with their own identity.”

“Each song conveys a message and relatable emotion, without two being alike,” the group said in a shared statement. “We wrote the album over the course of the last couple years as a creative unified effort, which we hope is displayed by the continued sense of energy throughout the record. We aimed to refine our versatility and are excited to watch these songs come to life on the road.”

STIGMA just dropped on June 21 and includes singles “TOMBSTONE” and “NAILS.” The LP follows the group’s smash-hit record Manic in 2021, which featured tracks “Manic,” “High Horse,” and “Circle the Drain.” The album helped further catapult them into the spotlight of the metalcore scene, following previous fan-favorites like “Low” and “Me Against Myself” from 2019’s Pressure, as well as “Stitch” and “Don’t Let Me Fade Away” off 2017’s Deadweight.

Presale tickets and VIP packages for The Stigma Tour are available now with the code STIGMA. A general on sale will take place Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Find various ticketing options, as well as Wage War’s full tour schedule, below:

Wage War | The Stigma Tour 2024

9/26 — St. Paul, MN — XCEL Center — KXXR Radio Show (festival appearance)

9/28 — Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre — WRIF RIFF FEST (festival appearance)

9/29 — Chicago, IL — Radius

10/1 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

10/2 — Cincinnati, OH — Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/4 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale

10/5 — Montclair, NJ — The Wellmont Theater

10/6 — Boston, MA — Roadrunner

10/8 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/9 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/11 — Sauget, IL — Pop’s Nightclub

10/12 — Little Rock, AR — Little Rock Hall

10/13 — Mobile, AL — Soul Kitchen

10/15 — Dallas, TX — The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/17 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

10/18 — Salt Lake City, UT — Rockwell at The Complex

10/19 — Boise, ID — Revolution Concert House

10/22 — Tacoma, WA — Temple Theatre

10/23 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater

10/25 — Pomona, CA — Fox Theater

10/26 — San Diego, CA — The Sound

10/27 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

10/29 — San Antonio, TX — Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/30 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

11/1 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena — WJRR Halloweenie Roast (festival appearance)

11/2 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues

11/3 — Atlanta, GA — The Eastern