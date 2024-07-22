The record label and events company Afterlife is bringing the first electronic show to the Las Vegas Sphere this December with a round of performances by Anyma.

Matteo Milleri, known under the moniker Anyma, will take the stage on December 31 to present the audio and visual show dubbed “Genesys.” Anyma, who performed at Coachella’s Sahara Tent and Quasar Stage this year, is known for using renowned visuals, including a robotic body pounding against the screens as an escape attempt.

Now, the visual performance will come to life with the Sphere — renowned for its floor-to-ceiling wraparound interior LED screens and 170,000 ultra-directional speakers.

“It’s about showing people an experience like this could be much more pleasurable than just seeing a DJ behind the decks,” Rais-Shaghaghi, who works with Anyma, told Pollstar. “It’s a full-blown audio-visual experience that’s really thought out carefully and executed in a two-year process with some of the most creative and talented people in music and animation.”

Due to “overwhelming demand,” Sphere announced three additional extensions. Amya’s run will now take place across six nights — spanning from December 27 to 31, followed by a show on January 1, 2025.

A presale for Anyma’s shows are currently underway, with a general on sale set to begin on Tuesday, July 23 at 9 a.m. PT. VIP packages, available through Vibee, are available here.

Find Anyma’s full list of Sphere dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Anyma | The End of Genesys at Sphere

