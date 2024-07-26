Just a few months after K-pop’s Blackpink announced they would pursue solo endeavors, news came that the global stars would make a comeback soon.

The agency YG Entertainment revealed the band will get back together and even embark on a world tour in 2025.

“I can’t say we have specific plans yet, but I think a lot of artists will be active simultaneously,” YG Entertainment’s founder and producer Yang Hyun Suk said on YouTube. “There will be a highly anticipated comeback from Blackpink and it will also be the year Blackpink starts their world tour.”

Ahead of their big plans for next year, the band will also host an exclusive fan signing event, titled “Our Area With Blink,” in celebration of their eighth anniversary on August 8.

The special event will mark the first appearance of the band together after group’s members opted out of extending their solo contracts with the YG Entertainment in January 2024.

Following their announcement of ‘solo endeavors’, Jennie garnered attention with tracks “You & Me” and “SOLO,” while Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo each have millions of listeners on their own. Jennie also launched her own company dubbed Odd Atelier (OA), and Lisa recently released her highly-awaited single “Rockstar.”

Consisting of members Jisoo (vocalist), Jennie (rapper, vocalist), Rosé (vocalist, dancer), and Lisa (dancer, rapper, vocalist), Blackpink rose to fame years before the release of The Album (2020), their debut full-length studio record. Their debut single album, Square Up, dropped in August 2016, with over 530,000 copies sold in Korea. They ranked No. 2 with their debut album on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band headed for a massive world tour starting from Seoul, South Korea in October 2022 through September 2023 after the release of their sophomore album, Born Pink.

The album went beyond the success of their first record, peaking as a chart-topper on the Korean, Canadian, UK, and Billboard 200 album charts. The album has also sold more than 2 million copies in South Korea alone.