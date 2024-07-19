Eventbrite is now allowing event creators to promote their events and sell tickets directly on TikTok through a new partnership.

Ted Dworkin, chief product officer at Eventbrite, said that millions of people can easily discover and attend the best events in their cities, right from where the conversation is happening, via TikTok.

“We’re giving creators a simple way to jump into trending conversations and bring online communities together in real life through events they’re passionate about,” he added.

Any TikTok user will be able to host events on Eventbrite and sell tickets directly to the TikTok community, while fans will be able to learn about the event information and purchase tickets without leaving the app.

The collaboration also enables event creators to promote multiple events simultaneously by helping them add the links of different events to videos at once. TikTok users will be shown the most relevant event based on their location. Additionally, users do not have to be an event promoter to add links to their videos to promote any event.

The new integration claims to provide a faster operation in ticket sales through an in-app browser on TikTok with “just a few clicks.”

“TikTok is a global community of over a billion people, who share their real-world joy, passions and experiences with other like-minded users,” Isaac Bess, global head of distribution partnerships at TikTok, said in a statement.

Bess noted that Eventbrite had the same ultimate goal to connect communities — whether it be at festivals, concerts, or neighborhood gatherings.

Eventbrite is the latest to partner with TikTok; previously, the video platform announced collaborations with ticketing sites AXS, Ticketmaster and CTS Eventim.