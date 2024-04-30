CTS Eventim is the latest company to announce a global ticketing partnership with TikTok.

Through the partnership, artists will be able to boost their live ticket sales by connecting with millions of users on the video platform. When fans see an artist’s video, they can easily find tour dates and purchase tickets through CTS Eventim. Certified Artists will have access to the feature to help build their careers; while the new feature is available in Germany, the companies plan to begin the rollout in other markets soon.

TikTok Global Music Partnership Development Lead Michael Kummerle said that they’re excited to launch the partnership in Germany “where Eventim holds a strong position in the ticketing market.”

“We want to give artists the opportunity to promote their live dates and drive ticket sales through great partners like Eventim, and we look forward to bringing this opportunity to artists all over the world in the near future,” Kummerle said.

CTS Eventim’s COO Alexander Ruoff offered similar sentiments, noting that as partners to artists and concert promoters across the globe, “we’re always looking for ways to enrich our services to them.”

“Artists gain incredible reach through the TikTok platform — so we’re delighted this new partnership will allow them to translate that reach into an effective new marketing channel,” Ruoff said.

This follows news of various ticketing partnerships with TikTok including Ticketmaster, which extended its partnership to more than 20 countries, as well as AXS.