Hip-hop star Future and producer Metro Boomin have called-off a round of shows on their forthcoming tour, and fans are speculating that low sales could be the culprit.

The 26-date “We Trust You Tour,” in support of the pair’s collaborative albums, is slated to kick-off at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on July 30, followed by shows in Chicago, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Houston, Salt Lake City, and Oakland. However, a handful of dates have now been scrapped, including stops in Milwaukee, Nashville, Columbus, New Orleans, and Tulsa.

Neither Future nor Metro Boomin have commented on the cancellation; each tour stop’s page on Ticketmaster says that the concert has been cancelled with no further explanation. Ticketholders will receive refunds within 30 days via point of purchase.

While there is no confirmation at this time, some noted that low ticket sales could be to blame. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts, calling on high ticket prices and the inability to shell-out money for concert tickets.

Give the full info, they cancelled because of low sales LOL — Kleensl8 (@elniino_GH) July 4, 2024

I work in Columbus, Ohio. Unfortunately, Future’s team didn’t reach out to do any radio promo. Or reach out to promoters to get it popping.https://t.co/tlE3sCT6IX — Shaheed Shabazz (@HennyHardaway75) July 5, 2024

People just don’t have the money right now. Everyone is feeling the pinch. I’m a little more selective on the shows now these days and I want to feel like I got my money’s worth. — childsuppot (@iochildsuppot) July 4, 2024

future tours always end up cancelled. Nicki Minaj had a co tour with future and she had to cancel bc low ticket sales. current day.. Nicki Minaj is having a successful solo tour. — . (@JoVoiceofreason) July 4, 2024

5 dates from Future and Metro Boomin’s “We Trust You” tour have been canceled due to low ticket sales. Additional dates are at risk for cancellation. pic.twitter.com/QcdrsTRKUc — attorney (@aubreysattorney) July 4, 2024

This wouldn’t be the first time artists called-off shows due to low sales this year; The Black Keys and Jennifer Lopez both cancelled their respective tours, sparking the conversation of slow ticketing. In this system, prices are set at what the tour organizers (and partners at companies like Ticketmaster) believe is the highest price that artists’ fans are willing to pay. While super-fans snatch-up these tickets during the initial rush, prices theoretically will drop later on. However, now, the practice may have run its course; fans are either unwilling or unable to pay exorbitant ticket prices, especially if an artist is not on the top of their must-see list.

Find Future and Metro Boomin’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Future & Metro Boomin | We Don’t Trust You Tour 2024

July 30 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

July 31 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 3 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza

Aug. 4 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 8 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Aug. 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 13 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Aug. 14 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 15 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Aug. 17 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 22 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Aug. 23 – San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Aug. 24 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Aug. 27 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Aug. 30 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 31 – Inglewood, Calif. @ Intuit Dome

Sept. 3 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 4 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Sept. 6 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 7 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept. 9 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena