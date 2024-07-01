More European Pearl Jam fans will have to wait longer to see the “Even Flow” group on tour.

On Sunday, Pearl Jam took to social media to announce the cancellation of two upcoming gigs at Waldbuhne in Berlin on July 2 and 3. The news follows the cancellation of their show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the weekend, which was unable to be rescheduled due to “existing schedule commitments.”

“Despite everyone’s best efforts, the band has yet to make a full recovery,” the band said in a statement, noting that “the impacts of this decision are not lost on us.”

“We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money, and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see this band and it is heart wrenching to have to disappoint you,” Pearl Jam said. “We also appreciate the many people whose hard work goes into making these shows happen.”

The group went on to say that they “never take these decisions lightly” and hope to be back in the city soon. All tickets for the Berlin shows will be refunded via point of purchase.

The nature of the illness has not been revealed, though Vedder alluded to the fact that he caught an illness after high-fiving fans at a Dublin show last week.

| READ: Pearl Jam Slash Ticket Prices as Poor Sales Trend Lingers |

Pearl Jam is currently touring in support of their latest album, Dark Matter. The tour made headlines after the band’s decision to make tickets mobile only and non-transferrable with a Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange, which applies to all shows aside from Illinois and New York, where non-transferability is prohibited. While it’s not a surprise that Pearl Jam is once again showing its dedication to Ticketmaster, it does come as a slight shock, considering fans’ woes with Ticketmaster across the industry over the last year.

Last month, the band dropped some tickets by more than 50% from the initial ask; while “Premium standing” tickets for shows at Tottenham Hotspur were originally sold at £249.45, tickets were priced as low as £49.20 last week.

Pearl Jam are the latest of many acts to have to shift plans or prices amid soft demand so far in 2024. While promoters and artists have rode a wave of post-COVID demand to record-shattering profits driven by ever-spiraling ticket prices, that trend seems to have fallen apart for many tours this year, including The Black Keys and Jennifer Lopez.