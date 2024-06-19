Pearl Jam has reportedly become the latest act to slash its ticket prices, as artists have had to scramble amid low demand for tickets at the sky-high prices that artists and promoters have been trying to charge for shows this year. The band, performing shows in England and Europe for its ongoing Dark Matter World Tour this summer, have reportedly dropped some tickets by more than 50 percent from the initial ask.

“Premium standing” tickets for shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur grounds were being sold at £249.45, while even seats at the back of the stadium were £125. Now, tickets are available for £49.20, with more than 10,000 apparently remaining up for grabs as of Wednesday afternoon.

Pearl Jam are the latest of many acts to have to shift plans or prices amid soft demand so far in 2024. While promoters and artists have rode a wave of post-COVID demand to record-shattering profits driven by ever-spiraling ticket prices, that trend seems to have fallen apart for many tours this year.

The Black Keys famously saw their tour cancelled entirely after fans rejected the idea of paying the outrageous ticket prices being asked, which led to the band splitting with mega-manager Irving Azoff. Jennifer Lopez first shifted her tour plans to be a “greatest hits” feature before cancelling the run entirely, and many other artists are seeing widespread complaints about pricing schemes and postponing individual shows for various reasons that many believe are actually due to poor sales.

Rather than cancel, Pearl Jam has opted to slash prices in hopes of filling seats. And while that may benefit some fans who held off on purchasing, many fans have expressed outrage over the decision, since so many of the band’s biggest supporters purchased during the initial sales period when the “face value” price was so high, not to mention the use of additional price surging technology to “dynamic” price during peak demand.

From The Sun UK:

Commenting on a LiveNation Facebook advert, one disgruntled fan wrote: “What a p**s take for all the genuine fans that bought tickets on release! Shame on you LiveNation and Ticketmaster.”

The anger was also shared on social media:

The Pearl Jam ticket saga is a case study. Pre-reg required for the privilege of having a chance to buy. Only some pre-reg got the link to buy. Panic on the day of sale – dynamic pricing driving prices up to €350 + on Ticketmaster. Today tix being sold for €50 on resell sites. — Alan Mulvey 🌻 (@al70) June 19, 2024

I’l be there and at Manchester but likely to be my last time as feel ripped off by ticket prices. £160 each via 10c for seats at the back of the arena at Manchester, tickets now £63. Cancelled 10c membership too. Taking the piss too much now. — Andy Jardine (@AndyCricket100) June 15, 2024

Had two emails from major ticket agencies trying to flog tickets for next weeks Pearl Jam shows🤔Prices seem to have fallen through the pitch😱Maybe stadium shows at mega prices were just a little too ambitious🤔 pic.twitter.com/L0gkbhxo5A — Phil Clarke 🤠 (@PhilTheRocker1) June 17, 2024

Such tactics have become the norm, and lead to things like a fan buying a cut-rate seat sitting in a prime location right next to someone who paid more than 10x more during the initial sales period – as happened during a poor-performing show on Bruce Springsteen’s tour last year. Tickets to that Tulsa gig had once been listed for more than $3,400 – and were directly adjacent to seats that were later reduced to $250.

This phenomenon is not new – even Taylor Swift fans experienced it when high ticket prices caused demand to collapse for some dates on her Reputation tour, necessitating steep discounts and even large-scale giveaways to ensure seats weren’t empty when the star took the stage.

Pearl Jam fans are also uniquely sensitive to the feeling of being manipulated by the machinations of the ticketing machine, given the band’s very public stance against Ticketmaster in the 1990s. But it has become clear through their embrace of Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing and transfer restriction systems that the band is all-in with Live Nation Entertainment and whatever its executives suggest.

The band’s tour is scheduled to continue through Europe for shows in late June and early July, with a second leg of North American dates scheduled to kick off in August and run through singer Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in late September. Pearl Jam then has shows scheduled in Australia and New Zealand in November.

Pearl Jam Dark Matter World Tour Dates

06-22 Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

06-25 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

06-29 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07-02 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

07-03 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

07-06 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

07-08 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

07-11 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

07-13 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival

08-22 Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

08-26 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

08-29 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

08-31 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

09-03 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09-04 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09-07 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

09-09 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

09-12 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

09-15 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

09-17 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

09-27 Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

09-29 Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

11-08 Auckland, New Zealand – Go Media Stadium

11-10 Auckland, New Zealand – Go Media Stadium

11-13 Gold Coast, Australia – Heritage Bank Stadium

11-16 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

11-18 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

11-21 Sydney, Australia – Giants Stadium

11-23 Sydney, Australia – Giants Stadium