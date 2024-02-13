The “Even Flow” iconic rockers of Pearl Jam are hitting the road for a massive world tour in support of their forthcoming record, Dark Matter.
The “Dark Matter World Tour” will visit nine countries and 25 cities, kicking things off with a two-night show in Vancouver on May 4 and 6. From there, they’ll briefly play a round of shows in the U.S. — stopping in cities like Las Vegas, Sacramento, and Seattle — before heading overseas for gigs across Europe in Ireland, England, Spain, and Portugal.
The U.S. tour picks-up again in August, appearing at venues like Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Fenway Park in Boston, and Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center before wrapping-up with shows Down Under in Australia and New Zealand throughout November.
Deep Sea Diver and Glen Hasard will provide support on the trek.
Pearl Jam fans that are a part of the band’s Ten Club and were active as of February 12 will be eligible for a members-only presale via the band’s official website. All other fans can register for tickets here before February 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT for North American shows, though registration does not guarantee access to tickets.
As Pearl Jam has previously enacted on prior tours, tickets for this upcoming tour will be mobile only and non-transferrable with a Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange beginning at a later date. This will apply to all shows aside from Illinois and New York, where non-transferability is prohibited. While it’s not a surprise that Pearl Jam is once again showing its dedication to Ticketmaster, it does come as a slight shock, considering fans’ woes with Ticketmaster across the industry over the last year; across all genres, fans of acts ranging from Sleep Token and Morgan Wallen to blink-182 and Bad Bunny have complained of the inability to get tickets due to incorrect codes, hours-long queues, and exorbitant ticket prices amid the ticketer’s “dynamic” and “platinum” pricing policies.
Those opting to search elsewhere for tickets can shop around and compare prices once tickets go on sale via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where TicketNews readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees here.
Pearl Jam will be touring amid the release of Dark Matter, their 12th LP due April 19 via Monkeywrench/Republic Records. The record follows 2020’s Gigaton and includes the title track, which dropped on Tuesday.
See the full round of Pearl Jam’s world tour dates below:
Pearl Jam | Dark Matter World Tour Dates 2024
05-04 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
05-06 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
05-10 Portland, OR – Moda Center
05-13 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
05-16 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
05-18 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
05-21 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
05-22 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
05-25 Napa Valley, CA – BottleRock Festival
05-28 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
05-30 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
06-22 Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park
06-25 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
06-29 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07-02 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne
07-03 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne
07-06 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
07-08 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
07-11 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
07-13 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival
08-22 Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium
08-26 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
08-29 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
08-31 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
09-03 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
09-04 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
09-07 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
09-09 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
09-12 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
09-15 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
09-17 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
11-08 Auckland, New Zealand – Go Media Stadium
11-13 Gold Coast, Australia – Heritage Bank Stadium
11-16 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium
11-21 Sydney, Australia – Giants Stadium
Leave a Reply