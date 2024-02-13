The “Even Flow” iconic rockers of Pearl Jam are hitting the road for a massive world tour in support of their forthcoming record, Dark Matter.

The “Dark Matter World Tour” will visit nine countries and 25 cities, kicking things off with a two-night show in Vancouver on May 4 and 6. From there, they’ll briefly play a round of shows in the U.S. — stopping in cities like Las Vegas, Sacramento, and Seattle — before heading overseas for gigs across Europe in Ireland, England, Spain, and Portugal.

The U.S. tour picks-up again in August, appearing at venues like Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Fenway Park in Boston, and Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center before wrapping-up with shows Down Under in Australia and New Zealand throughout November.

Deep Sea Diver and Glen Hasard will provide support on the trek.

Pearl Jam fans that are a part of the band’s Ten Club and were active as of February 12 will be eligible for a members-only presale via the band’s official website. All other fans can register for tickets here before February 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT for North American shows, though registration does not guarantee access to tickets.

As Pearl Jam has previously enacted on prior tours, tickets for this upcoming tour will be mobile only and non-transferrable with a Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange beginning at a later date. This will apply to all shows aside from Illinois and New York, where non-transferability is prohibited. While it’s not a surprise that Pearl Jam is once again showing its dedication to Ticketmaster, it does come as a slight shock, considering fans’ woes with Ticketmaster across the industry over the last year; across all genres, fans of acts ranging from Sleep Token and Morgan Wallen to blink-182 and Bad Bunny have complained of the inability to get tickets due to incorrect codes, hours-long queues, and exorbitant ticket prices amid the ticketer’s “dynamic” and “platinum” pricing policies.

Pearl Jam will be touring amid the release of Dark Matter, their 12th LP due April 19 via Monkeywrench/Republic Records. The record follows 2020’s Gigaton and includes the title track, which dropped on Tuesday.

See the full round of Pearl Jam’s world tour dates below:

Pearl Jam | Dark Matter World Tour Dates 2024

05-04 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

05-06 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

05-10 Portland, OR – Moda Center

05-13 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

05-16 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

05-18 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

05-21 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

05-22 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

05-25 Napa Valley, CA – BottleRock Festival

05-28 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

05-30 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

06-22 Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

06-25 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

06-29 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07-02 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

07-03 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

07-06 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

07-08 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

07-11 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

07-13 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival

08-22 Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

08-26 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

08-29 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

08-31 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

09-03 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09-04 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09-07 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

09-09 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

09-12 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

09-15 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

09-17 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

11-08 Auckland, New Zealand – Go Media Stadium

11-13 Gold Coast, Australia – Heritage Bank Stadium

11-16 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

11-21 Sydney, Australia – Giants Stadium