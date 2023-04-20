Pearl Jam Continues Ticketmaster Embrace With New Tour Dates

Pearl Jam announced tour dates for late 2023, and once again the band is all-in on Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s efforts to exert full...

Pearl Jam announced tour dates for late 2023, and once again the band is all-in on Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s efforts to exert full control of tickets after consumers have bought them. The band is requiring fans to register their interest in tickets with the “verified fan” program, and then restricting tickets from being transferred from one account to another after they’ve been purchased except in any state where consumer protections against such anti-competitive practices.

The tour, which runs for a brief window of August and September, sees the band visit just five cities, performing two shows each in St. Paul, Chicago, Fort Worth, and Austin and one show in Indianapolis.

Pearl Jam is officially hitting St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Fort Worth and Austin this year with @inhalerdublin opening in select cities. pic.twitter.com/RYUdX8dYiu — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) April 20, 2023

Members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club are able to register for a “ticket request” period that began on Thursday, April 20 and is open through April 25 at 5 p.m. PT. Non paid Ten Club members will have to try their luck registering for “Verified Fan” in hopes of receiving a code to access the sale. The Verified Fan registration window is already open and remain open through that same April 25 at 5 p.m. end spot, with the sale expected to take place beginning on Friday, April 28.

While stripping consumer ticket transfer rights for all tour stops save for the Chicago dates (Illinois has a law preventing such anticompetitive systems being used by ticket sellers), Pearl Jam will be using the “platinum” ticket pricing system for “approximately 10% of tickets” for the touring run, surging the ticket prices to “offset increased costs” according to the tour announcement on the band’s website. A similar scheme for 2022 tour dates by Pearl Jam drew major fan anger, as “PJ Premium” ticket prices were surged to thousands of dollars, causing significant questions over whether or not the band was attempting to weaponize Ticketmaster’s systems to block “scalping” in order simply become the scalper themselves.

The tour will also feature all-in ticket pricing for show dates, displaying the prices inclusive of all fees rather than hiding them until the last minute like the standard ticketing system process – one that is facing strong pressure from the Biden administration to be ended.

Pearl Jam also included a link on the tour announcement page to the Live Nation Entertainment “fair ticketing” campaign page, which is the front for their industry coalition looking to eliminate consumer ticket rights entirely in the name of killing competition from ticket resale outlets.

The wholesale embrace of Ticketmaster and Live Nation is a near-complete reversal of the band’s well-documented battle against the ticketing industry and monopolistic practices. Where they spoke out before congress in the 1990s about the major issues inherent to Ticketmaster’s market dominance (which has only gotten stronger since its 2010 merger with Live Nation), they have shifted to lobbying on the massive corporation’s behalf against consumer ticket rights legislation like the BOSS Act.

It does not appear that Pearl Jam intends to have any general public sale for North American tour dates outside of the gated “verified fan” sales system or paid Ten Club membership offer sales. Full tour schedules and links to ticket resale marketplaces are included below:

